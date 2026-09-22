YR Fitness Global Distributor Network Reaches 49+ Partners Worldwide

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YR Fitness, a China-based commercial fitness equipment manufacturer, has built a global network of 49+ distribution partners, combining worldwide supply capabilities with local market support.

The network spans Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa and Oceania, helping bring YR products, project support and after-sales service closer to customers in local markets.

"A distributor is more than a sales channel," said George Yang, founder of YR Fitness. "For the customer, that partner is the local team that understands the market, supports the project and stays close after the equipment is delivered. That local connection matters."

Selected Local Partners

In Indonesia, PrimaFit, founded in 1988, has served as the exclusive distributor for YR Fitness' 61 Series since 2022 and operates seven showrooms across Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali.

In Malaysia, YANRE Fitness Malaysia is an independent third-party distributor dedicated exclusively to YR equipment. Rather than operating as a multi-brand reseller, it represents the YR brand locally and provides customers with local sales and support.

In Sri Lanka, Vortex Fitness Sri Lanka, part of Vortex Aventura, combines YR equipment with broader project capabilities. As an authorized YR distributor, it provides turnkey gym solutions including facility planning, equipment supply, installation and maintenance for hotels, apartments, commercial gyms and sports complexes.

These publicly named partners represent only part of YR's global distributor network. In many markets, YR also works with distributors that sell equipment under their own brands or private-label arrangements. To respect their brand strategies and commercial confidentiality, YR does not publicly identify those partners without their approval.

Global Supply, Local Support

YR regularly meets existing and potential partners at industry events including The HFA Show, FIBO, China Sport Show and Dubai Muscle Show, where distributors can test equipment firsthand and discuss local market needs.

YR plans to continue developing its network where stronger local sales, project and after-sales capabilities can improve the customer experience.

Global supply. Local market support.

About YR Fitness

Founded in 1997, YR Fitness provides one-stop commercial gym equipment solutions, covering strength equipment, cardio and accessories. The company is particularly focused on original strength-equipment design, supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing.

Distributor Network: https://www.yanrefitness.com/yr-fitness-distributor-list/

Media Contact:

YR Fitness

sales@yanrefitness.com

+86 186 2119 7751

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