Aktif Yatirim Bankasi A.S.: UPT to Launch Virtual IBAN Service to Simplify International Payments

ISTANBUL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPT today announced its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to implement Currencycloud, a Visa Direct offering. Using Currencycloud's capabilities, UPT will enable corporate customers to access virtual EUR and GBP IBANs in their own company name and manage international collections through a single platform - similar to the European Account service already offered to individual users through UPT's mobile application UPTION.

UPT, one of Aktif Bank's pioneering subsidiaries in the field of financial technologies and Türkiye's first national global money transfer and payment platform, will initially offer the Virtual IBAN service for EUR and GBP, while USD is planned to be added at a later stage.

Beyond Virtual IBANs, Currencycloud will also enable UPT to enhance its cross-border payments offering through real-time foreign exchange capabilities, simplifying international transactions.

UPT CEO Murat Kastan made the following statement on the subject: "We continue to develop solutions that will make our corporate customers' international payment collection processes easier and more efficient. Thanks to this collaboration with Currencycloud, UPTION Corporate users will be able to obtain a Virtual IBAN in the name of their own companies and manage their international collection and payment processes through a single platform. While offering a fast, uninterrupted and reliable transaction experience with competitive foreign exchange rates, we aim to contribute to businesses conducting their global trade activities more efficiently."

Jak Telyaz, VP, Business Development, Visa Europe, said: "Businesses today need simple, reliable ways to manage money across borders. Through Currencycloud, Visa is proud to support UPT in bringing multi-currency account capabilities to its corporate customers, helping make international collections and payments faster, easier and more efficient."

ABOUT UPT

Founded in 2010, UPT is Türkiye's first national global money transfer and payment platform, enabling money transfers to accounts, credit cards and by name, in multiple currencies, both domestically and abroad. Reaching 400,000 transaction points across 176 countries worldwide, UPT continues to grow across 5 continents. This reach has made UPT the most widespread transfer system in Türkiye, both domestically and internationally. With UPT, a next-generation money transfer system, money can be sent and received abroad by name, to accounts and to cards in TL, USD, EUR, GBP and local currencies. UPT is a subsidiary of Aktif Bank, Türkiye's largest privately-owned investment bank. Today, millions of people around the world choose UPT for money transfers. What sets UPT apart from other money transfer systems is its distinct technical infrastructure, built on customer satisfaction and a customer-focused service approach. Placing importance on digitalization, the innovative company UPT is making a difference in the fintech world with its mobile application UPTION.

Contact: burcu.tezel@goodworks.com.tr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bca5dc1-1089-456c-a3d3-d56281f4e798