Investa Markets LTD: Completely Free Share Trading for UK Investors as Investa Removes All Fees

New service challenges both the traditional and zero-commission model by eliminating the transaction costs associated with share dealing

London, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investa, the FCA-regulated options trading app, is the first platform in the UK to offer free U.S. share trading to customers.



Users of the platform, which has raised £3.8 million from over 1,000 investors, can now access Investa on Android via the Google Play Store, as well as iOS. They can trade U.S. stocks without paying commission, FX fees or any other trading fees, subject to its annual fair usage policy per account of1:





£250,000 in total trade value or

50 trades or

5,000 shares traded





The move builds on the industry shift towards zero-commission trading, but takes it further by removing the other fees, such as FX, that typically accompany this model.



Investa customers can already trade over 300,000 options contracts across some of the most popular U.S. stocks and ETFs without paying commission, but other fees may apply.

Announced at the Investa x Cboe Global Markets (Cboe) event on Thursday, 17th September, the new free share trading service comes just a couple of months after Investa launched its pioneering rewards programme, under which eligible early users were granted options on up to £1,000 worth of Investa shares, giving them the potential to benefit from the company's future growth. Investa will shortly roll out a referral programme, running until 31st October 2026, with both customers who refer others to the app and those they refer receiving options on £100 worth of Investa shares, if they meet the eligibility criteria.



Together, these initiatives are designed to give customers the ability to share in the success they help create. Traditionally, when a company grows in value, it is its shareholders - including founders, employees and investors - who benefit financially, not the users. As customers are equally important to a company's success, Investa wants to afford its community the opportunity to benefit from the value they drive.

"Investment platforms have dramatically changed their charging models over the last few years, with firms, including Investa, shifting to zero-commission models and charging FX fees instead. Now, we're delighted to be the first platform in the UK to offer completely free share trading," said Alec Beasley, CEO of Investa. "We're removing the barriers to both stocks and options trading in the UK, giving customers more ways to trade and more strategies to choose from."





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NOTES TO EDITORS

About Investa

Investa is a mobile-based stocks and options trading platform built to make options trading accessible to retail investors in the UK.

Founded by a former institutional options professional and built by fintech operators with experience scaling retail investing products, Investa combines zero-commission trading, simplified product design and education-led onboarding to make options trading more intuitive and transparent.



Investa is available for download on both iOS via the Apple App Store and Android via the Google Play Store.

Investa has raised £3.8 million from more than 1,000 investors. Its first crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube closed six days ahead of schedule and was the most participated-in UK fintech raise on the platform in 2024.

Disclaimer:

Fees apply. The value of your investments can go up or down and you may get back less than your original investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Options are complex products and not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading.

Investa is the trading name of Investa Markets Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 1037289). Investa does not provide investment advice and you are responsible for your investment decisions using our services.

Investa Markets Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales (company number 14238584) with its registered office at 231 Strand, London, WC2R 1DA.

© 2026 Investa Markets Ltd. All rights reserved.

For media enquiries:

Francesca De Franco

0794 125 3135

fdefranco1@gmail.com







1 Whichever limit is reached first