Owl Ventures Welcomes NBA Legend Chris Paul as Venture Partner

Paul joins Owl's global platform to support founders building the future of learning and work

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Ventures, the world's largest venture capital firm focused on education and workforce innovation, today announced that NBA legend, entrepreneur, and community leader Chris Paul has joined the firm as Venture Partner.

As Venture Partner, Paul will support founders, convene strategic partners, and bring perspective and relationships that help portfolio companies expand their reach and impact. The role builds on his longstanding focus on mentorship, leadership development, and expanding opportunity across communities, while deepening his work with founders and businesses beyond sports.

With more than $2.2 billion in committed capital, three global offices, and over 100 investments, Owl Ventures backs companies helping people learn, prepare for work, advance in their careers, and build skills throughout life. Owl's portfolio companies collectively reach more than 700 million users globally.

"Education is where real change starts," said Chris Paul. "That can happen in a classroom, through a trade, with a mentor, or through the lessons you learn from family and community. My upbringing was rooted in placing value on work ethic, ownership, and opportunity and how access to those things can change a person's life. Owl shares that same belief in helping build companies that can have real impact and give more people access to the tools and opportunities they need to move forward."

As president of the National Basketball Players Association for eight years, Paul represented players through major business and labor issues, built consensus across the league, and helped advance player empowerment and economic opportunity. That experience directly informs the perspective he brings to founders at Owl.

"Chris Paul has spent his career doing what great point guards do: seeing the floor, recognizing potential, and helping others succeed," said Ian Chiu, Managing Partner of Owl Ventures. "That instinct has always extended beyond basketball. As a leader, entrepreneur, and community builder, Chris has used his platform to expand opportunity and help people move forward. We are thrilled to welcome him to Owl as Venture Partner as we continue backing companies that help people learn, build skills, and reach their potential."

As AI reshapes how people learn, work, and build careers, lifelong learning and the ability to turn new skills into opportunity are becoming essential. We believe the companies defining this next era will pair technology with an even greater emphasis on real-world context, trusted relationships, and human insight.

"From the beginning, Owl Ventures has been built around a simple belief: learning is one of the most powerful drivers of human potential and economic progress," said Tom Costin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Owl Ventures. "Our approach has always been to bring more than capital to the founders building transformative companies in education and workforce innovation. In a rapidly changing landscape, deep sector insight, relationships, and practical support in reaching the people they serve matter more than ever. Chris adds a powerful new dimension to that work."

About Owl Ventures

Owl Ventures is the world's largest venture capital firm focused on education and workforce innovation. With more than $2.2 billion in committed capital, the firm partners with transformative companies helping people learn, prepare for work, advance in their careers, and build skills throughout life. Owl Ventures leverages its global network, sector expertise, and strategic relationships to help founders scale category-defining companies that expand access, improve outcomes, and create economic opportunity. Owl's portfolio companies collectively serve more than 700 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.owlvc.com.

About Chris Paul

Chris Paul is an NBA legend, entrepreneur, investor, and community leader whose impact extends well beyond basketball. He served eight years as president of the National Basketball Players Association, representing players through major business, labor, and organizational issues during a transformative period for the league. Off the court, Paul has built and invested in businesses across sports, media, and consumer products. For more than two decades, Paul and his family have created opportunities for young people through the Chris Paul Family Foundation. His education work includes establishing the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports course at several HBCUs with Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse and creating Club 61, a youth leadership program focused on financial literacy, education and technology, civic responsibility, and leadership development.

Media Contact:

Malvika Bhagwat

malvika@owlvc.com

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