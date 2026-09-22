Fortrade Warns Consumers of Clone Website Falsely Using Its Name

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortrade is urging consumers to be vigilant after the Financial Conduct Authority published a warning on 17 August 2026 about a website, fortradelimited.com, that has been contacting people while falsely claiming to be Fortrade Limited. The FCA has confirmed that fortradelimited.com is not authorised and has no connection whatsoever to the genuine, FCA-authorised firm.

Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade, said the firm takes the matter seriously and wanted clients and prospective clients to have clear, direct guidance. "Clone firms rely on confusion. They borrow a genuine company's name and reputation to make contact feel legitimate, so the most effective response is making it simple for people to check who they are actually dealing with."

How to verify you are dealing with the genuine Fortrade

The FCA warning confirms the details of the genuine, authorised firm, including its Firm Reference Number, 609970. Fortrade's own website is www.fortrade.com, and any communication claiming to be from Fortrade should be checked against contact details verified through official channels rather than details supplied in the message itself.

The FCA operates a Firm Checker tool that allows anyone to confirm whether a financial firm is authorised and to find verified contact details for that firm. Fortrade is directing consumers to use this tool directly, rather than relying on a phone number, email address, or website link received unprompted.

Why this distinction matters

Dealing with an unauthorised clone firm carries real consequences. The FCA warning is explicit that anyone who deals with the clone firm will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service if a complaint arises, and will not be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if things go wrong, meaning it is unlikely they would recover their money if the firm were to fail. Genuine clients of Fortrade Limited are not affected by this clone in any way, and the firm's own operations, accounts, and platforms remain unchanged.

Warburton added that this kind of impersonation has become more common across the financial sector generally. "This is not unique to Fortrade. Clone firms target the names of regulated companies across the industry precisely because that name carries trust. Our advice is the same we would give about any unexpected contact from a financial firm: verify first, using the regulator's own tools, before sharing any information or sending any money."

Anyone who believes they have been approached by the clone firm, or any other unauthorised firm claiming to be Fortrade, can report it directly to the FCA by calling 0800 111 6768. As with any leveraged product, CFD trading carries a high level of risk, and traders should ensure they understand that risk before opening a position with any provider, genuine or otherwise.

About Fortrade

Fortrade is an international provider of online CFD trading services, offering access to over 500 instruments including forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares, and metals through its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. The company operates through multiple regulated entities worldwide, including the one authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Fortrade provides a Trading Academy covering webinars, courses, video tutorials, and market analysis resources. Client funds are held in accordance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which the company operates.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortrade-warns-consumers-of-clone-website-falsely-using-its-name-302885939.html