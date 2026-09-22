Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Successfully Completes 48,443 Meters Of Drilling in 97 Drill Holes in 94 Days, With A 100% Hit Rate

83 holes drilled in 2026 are still pending for assays that should provide a steady stream of news flow into the new year.

that should provide a steady stream of news flow into the new year. With 48,443 meters drilled in 97 holes utilizing 7 drill rigs turning 24 hours a day for 94 days, the 2026 drill program on Surebet has exceeded expectations with multiple successful large step-out drill holes, maintaining 100% hit rate, and with abundant occurrences of Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE); see Figures 1a - 1g. Accompanying infographics are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f88c03-dfe8-4bf6-94e5-a8979b08365e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a4ec12b-99f5-46ee-b2c0-5ff2a6b905de

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0acd279-f674-48b4-b4cf-45dca3937e13

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4c5958b-d23e-4166-b969-d001328e6cb3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/301f8d49-d2d4-4715-85ed-4c387c83d220

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb90bd67-0831-43b9-b296-bbcfcc227cdb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1feb343f-91a9-478f-a619-b7cd5d0d4db4

the 2026 drill program on Surebet has see Figures 1a - 1g. Over 200,000 meters have been drilled to date at the high-grade Surebet gold discovery, and 412 holes out of 483 (85%) contain VG-NE that clearly demonstrates the continuity and predictability of this expansive gold-rich system that remains wide open; see Figure 2.

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1cde5a0-c98d-43f7-91b7-5ccae584d059



that clearly demonstrates the continuity and predictability of this expansive gold-rich system that remains wide open; see Figure 2. The total footprint of the Surebet system is 2.01 km 2 , which represents a 12% increase compared to 1.8 km 2 defined prior to the 2026 drilling season; see news August 24, 2026.

defined prior to the 2026 drilling season; see news August 24, 2026. Goliath's 2026 drilling successfully expanded Bonanza Zone From 1.27 km 2 to 1.51 km 2 - It intersected mineralization in multiple step-out drill holes , resulting in the expansion of the Bonanza Zone by 750 meters to the southwest, 100 meters to the west, 100 meters to the north and 160 meters to the northeast side of the Surebet system and still remains open for expansion; see Figure 3.

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/236bee17-ba43-4bc6-9d8f-285c9959ec9f

It intersected mineralization in , resulting in the side of the Surebet system and still remains open for expansion; see Figure 3.

Goliath's 2026 drilling successfully expanded the Golden Gate Zone from 0.85 km 2 To 1.17 km 2 - It intersected mineralization in multiple step-out drill holes, resulting in the expansion of the Golden Gate Zone by 480 meters to the northeastern side and 540 meters to the southwestern side of the Surebet system; see Figure 4. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3020d19-3d92-4003-97f8-92167541afe3

It intersected mineralization in resulting in the side of the Surebet system; see Figure 4. Goliath's 2026 drilling successfully identified a new mineralized area including VG-NE, the Big Bulk Zone that is located between the Bonanza and Golden Gate Zone near their juncture, with the central zone extending up to 310 meters in length and 110 meters vertically. This new zone consists of numerous mineralized veinlets stacked for up to 58 meters and hosted in the volcanics that could be amiable to low-cost bulk mining methods; see Figures 5a & 5b.

Accompanying infographics are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9af5ed3d-e86d-4f03-b5c0-5b3b9def0877

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33c6e194-8167-4c85-8279-e2b2e6a918bc

near their juncture, with the central zone This new zone consists of and hosted in the volcanics that could be see Figures 5a & 5b. The largest helicopter supported drill program in challenging alpine terrain in North America this year has officially come to an end. The throughput was much higher this year even in less than ideal weather conditions and a delayed start due to challenging snow levels compared to the 2025 drill program; a true testament to the leadership and team's strength. High-grade gold has been identified in three distinctive rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All of which contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain wide open for expansion. This supports the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source at depth, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 2.01 km 2 high-grade gold system at Surebet. The Surebet Discovery is a grassroots project that has evolved from the idea of exploring prospective untouched ground in an area recently exposed by glacial retreat and snowpack abatement, to a mineralizing system consisting of 46 stacked gold-rich veins defined through over 200,000 meters of drilling, in a total of 21 months of work on the ground. The Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes representing more than 1,500 pierce points (2021-2025) with a vast majority having 25 - 50 meter spacings that would most likely fall into the measured and indicated categories. The Company wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to Goliaths senior exploration consultant and project manager Mr. Bill Chornobay for his vision and his entire team for their tireless efforts since 2017. Bill is the founder, team builder, manager and financer of the syndicate responsible for generating, prospecting and staking the Golddigger property including the original Surebet discovery, which was subsequently optioned to Goliath Resources.





this year has officially come to an end. The throughput was much higher this year even in less than ideal weather conditions and a delayed start due to challenging snow levels compared to the 2025 drill program;

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to announce that the 2026 drill program has concluded with over 48,000 meters drilled in 97 holes at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% owned Golddigger Property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The program confirmed the continuity of this large, high-grade, gold-rich system. 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization, as well, 412 drill holes out of 483 or 85% contain VG-NE, clearly demonstrating the untapped discovery potential remaining on the property. Assays are still pending for 83 holes drilled in 2026

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: "Goliath is extremely fortunate to have the guidance and tireless support provided by Mr. Bill Chornobay along with his talented team over many years. They once again successfully completed a significant undertaking in a very short window this year under many adverse conditions including weather and snowpack to mention a few. Under Bill's guidance, Goliath was able to meet many of its exploration goals over the years including this year and we look forward to another successful year in 2027 under his leadership. The list of people that contributed to the success at Surebet is long, which we are grateful for their tireless efforts that continue to unlock the full potential of the Surebet Discovery. I believe we are nowhere near the limits of this high-grade gold system. As stated many times, the more we drill the bigger the system gets and believe Surebet will be the most significant high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. We look forward to releasing further assay results as they are received, interpreted and compiled."

The 2026 drill program has concluded with over 48,000 meters drilled in 97 holes accomplished in a very short window despite the weather conditions, for a total of over 200,000 meters drilled since the maiden drill program in 2021. This was accomplished with 7 drill rigs in what we understand is one of North America's largest helicopter-supported drill programs in challenging alpine terrain this year. It is remarkable that 100% of all holes drilled to date have intersected the targeted quartz-sulphide mineralization, 59% of the holes completed in 2026 contain VG-NE and 85% of all 483 holes drilled contain VG-NE. This underscores the excellent predictability and expansive nature of the Surebet discovery that remains open.

High-grade gold has been identified in three distinctive rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. These findings suggest the presence of a large-scale, multi-phased high-grade gold mineralizing event driven by a Motherlode causative intrusion at depth responsible for the extensive 2.01 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet that remains open.

In just 21 months of on-the-ground work, the Surebet Discovery has advanced from a grassroots showing on virgin ground exposed by glacial and snowpack retreat, to an extensive high-grade gold mineralizing system with significant potential. The project now consists of 46 identified stacked gold-rich veins defined by over 200,000 meters of total drilling. The system's scale continues to get larger with every drill program, with over 1,500 pierce points (2021 - 2025) distributed across an area of 2.01 km². The consistent high-grade gold results have drawn comparisons to some of the most significant discoveries in the Golden Triangle.

The Company is actively updating its high-grade gold wireframe models as assay results are received. Once all data from the 2026 program has been received, compiled, and modelled, a comprehensive drill plan for the 2027 season will be designed.

Surebet Discovery Highlights

100% of the drill holes completed prior to the 2026 drill season have intersected gold mineralization, clearly demonstrating remarkable grade continuity and widths, with over 1,500 diamond drill hole intercepts (pierce points 2021 - 2025); ~77% have 25 - 50 meter spacings . Demonstrating the geological team has a great understanding of the system and its predictability.



. Demonstrating the geological team has a great understanding of the system and its predictability. The consistent continuity, widths and grade of ore mineralization demonstrated by >200,000 meters of drilling in multiple stacked lodes/veins confirms that the 2.01 km 2 Surebet Discovery continues to demonstrate strong potential to become one of the most significant high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years.



in many years. The most recent ore mineralization model incorporating all available data prior to the 2026 drill program identified five (5) stacked gold-mineralized vein systems/zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes/veins and multiple subvertical Eocene-aged dyke swarms. A good analogy for the stacked veins that are gently-dipping is the Pogo Mine in Alaska. (see Table 3 and Figure 6).





Table 3: Five main modelled gold rich zones and dykes, see isometric view in Figure 6 below.

Zone Number of

lodes/veins Dimensions Key Intercept Status Bonanza 5 1.8 km x 1.8 km x 19 m 8.35 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Surebet 9 1.2 km x 1.0 km x 19 m 21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Golden Gate 18 1.6 km x 1.5 km x 14 m 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m Remains Open Whopper 12 1.0 km x 1.0 km x 6 m 32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m Remains Open Eldorado 2 1.0 km x 900 m x 5 m 13.93 g/t AuEq over 5.75 m Remains Open Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m 12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m Remains Open

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84190ef0-d9a6-4a60-8f51-63d1bb312a38

85% of the holes (412 out of 483) drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery contain VG-NE and 100% have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization. See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024, July 30, 2024, January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, July 28, 2025, July 15, 2026, August 6, 2026, August 10, 2026, August 11, 2026, August 21, 2026, August 24, 2026, August 31, 2026, September 10, 2026, September 16, 2026 and September 18, 2026; see Figure 2 above.



See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024, July 30, 2024, January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, July 28, 2025, July 15, 2026, August 6, 2026, August 10, 2026, August 11, 2026, August 21, 2026, August 24, 2026, August 31, 2026, September 10, 2026, September 16, 2026 and September 18, 2026; see Figure 2 above. High-grade gold has been identified in three distinctive rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion.



including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. Metallurgical testing conducted on a composite core sample resulted in metal recoveries of 92.2% for Au, 86.5% for Ag, 94.2% for Pb and 96.9% for Zn achieved through a combination of simple gravity and flotation circuits. The gravity-only recoveries amount to 48.8% Au and 10.3% Ag with a crush size of 327 micrometer (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).



(no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023). The best hole drilled to date from the gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units is GD-23-157 that assayed 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters, including 33.75 g/t AuEq (30.39 g/t Au and 150.42 g/t Ag) over 14.00 meters, including 50.27 g/t AuEq (45.27 g/t Au and 225.42 g/t Ag) over 9.00 meters (see news release dated August 15, 2023). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



(see news release dated August 15, 2023). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. The best hole drilled to date from the precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units is GD-24-260 from the Golden Gate Zone that assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



(see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. The best hole drilled to date from the Big Bulk Zone, previously reported as the volcanic wedge zone, is GD-24-291 that assayed 1.97 g/t AuEq (1.92 Au and 1.85 Ag) over 33 meters (see news release dated August 31, 2026). This zone is composed of dense networks of thin mineralized veinlets interpreted to represent distributed fractures filled by mineralized fluids within structural interaction damage zones developed around the Bonanza-Golden Gate junctions. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



(see news release dated August 31, 2026). This zone is composed of dense networks of thin mineralized veinlets interpreted to represent distributed fractures filled by mineralized fluids within structural interaction damage zones developed around the Bonanza-Golden Gate junctions. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. The best hole drilled to date from the Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters , plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process at Surebet and suggests a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system hosted in three distinct rock types . Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.



. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath now controls 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres), inclusive of 56 kilometers of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.



geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential. The Golddigger Property is located adjacent to tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to existing infrastructure including the town of Kitsault proximal to a permitted mine site on private property.





About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% owned and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has shown predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush, including 48.8% recovery of free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows no presence of deleterious elements (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated adjacent to tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resources Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill program to date for a total of 64,364 meters and has recently completed a fully funded drill program in 2026 comprised of 48,443 meters. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1.416.488.2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Disclaimer

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Protocol

Core Samples Handling & Sampling

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill program is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog Geo and QGIS software and data from the 2017-2025 exploration programs. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is selectively sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Samples are selected from continuous intervals of mineralization and/or other relevant geological features, including shoulder samples that extend for 3 meters into adjacent unmineralized and/or unaltered country rock. Along barren core intervals devoid of mineralization or significant geological features, one 1 meter sample is collected every ten meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE) or visibly high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Surface Samples Handling & Sampling

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate samples weighing anywhere between 0.5 and 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample site locations were recorded using handheld GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

Samples Analysis

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations =5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via IMS-230 and ICF6xx methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) Calculation

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) values are provided for comparative purposes only and do not include metal recovery factors given that known metallurgical recoveries are only based on preliminary test work and may not be representative of all mineralization styles or zones. Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: 4,222.08 Au USD/oz, Ag 67.76 USD/oz, Cu 6.43 USD/lbs, Pb 1,967.13 USD/ton and Zn 3,578.25 USD/ton (updated on August 4, 2026) using the formula below:

There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located, such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

Reported Drill Intervals and Assays

Drill core intervals are reported as drill lengths, where the true width is estimated to be 80-90% of the length. The widths of the mineralized intervals were defined to reflect both the assay results and the mineralized veining observed in drill core. Veining constrains the local width of the mineralized zone, while assay results define the grade distribution within that zone. Reported intervals are therefore intended to represent geologically meaningful zone widths at the point of intersection.

The reported assays of drill intervals were calculated as length-weighted average grades using the individual sample assay results and their corresponding sample lengths. The average grade for each interval was determined by dividing the sum of the products of each sample grade and sample length by the total sampled interval length (S[grade × sample length] / S[sample length]). This method accounts for variations in sample length and provides a representative average grade over the reported interval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Figure 1a VG-NE

Visible Gold To The Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 1b VG-NE

Visible Gold To The Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 1c VG-NE

Visible Gold To The Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 1d VG-NE

Visible Gold To The Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 1e VG-NE

Visible Gold To The Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 1f VG-NE

Visible Gold To The Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 1g VG-NE

Visible Gold To The Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 2

Plan view of VG-NE distribution

Figure 3

Plan view of Bonanza Zone expansion

Figure 4

Plan view of Golden Gate Zone expansion

Figure 5a

Plan view of Big Bulk Zones

Figure 5b

Plan view of mineralized wedge in Big Bulk Zones

Figure 6

Isometric View of the Surebet Discovery Ore Mineralization Model