21shares Expands Product Suite with Launches of the 21shares ether.fi ETP (ETHFI) and the 21shares Zcash ETP (ZCASH)

New physically backed products broaden European investor access to decentralised financial platforms,privacy-focused digital assets and quantum-resistant architecture via standard brokerage accounts

ZÜRICH, 22 September 2026 - 21shares , a global leader in digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of two new products: the 21shares ether.fi ETP (ticker: ETHFI) and the 21shares Zcash ETP (ticker: ZCASH). Both products are physically backed by their respective underlying tokens and trade on European exchanges, offering investors seamless exposure through traditional investment channels.

Product Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Fee 21shares ether.fi ETP ETHFI CH1608218XXX Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris EUR (Paris), USD (Amsterdam) 2.50% 21shares Zcash ETP ZCASH CH1608218XXX Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris EUR (Paris), USD (Amsterdam) 2.50%

The 21shares ether.fi ETP (ETHFI) provides direct exposure to the native governance and utility token of ether.fi, a leading protocol evolving from liquid restaking into a comprehensive crypto-native financial services platform. With billions in assets already deposited, ether.fi integrates earning, borrowing, payments, and spending into a unified ecosystem.

The 21shares Zcash ETP (ZCASH) targets the growing investment thesis around financial privacy and post-quantum security. Built on Bitcoin's foundational monetary architecture that fixes its supply cap at 21 million coins, Zcash introduces optionality through cryptographic shielded transactions, giving users control over transaction transparency.

Both ETPs eliminate the technical barriers of direct token ownership, such as setting up exchange accounts, managing private keys, or handling personal custody. The underlying cryptoassets are held safely by established third-party custodians and both ETPs are enabling investors to trade ETHFI and ZCASH as easily as traditional equities or ETFs.

"European investors want straightforward access to projects that are actually building useful technology," said Jasmin Muelhaupt, Director of Financial Product Development at 21shares. "ether.fi is a great example of an ecosystem moving beyond basic staking into real-world use cases like cards and borrowing, while Zcash offers something truly distinct by combining Bitcoin's capped supply with optional privacy and future-proof cryptography. By bringing both onto traditional exchanges as ETPs, we are making it as simple to add these assets to a portfolio as buying any standard stock or fund."

Both products are available starting today across European brokerage platforms and financial institutions. For more information, visit www.21shares.com.

Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralised finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building an eight-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialised research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com

Contact: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed onG the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. The 2026 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with SIX Exchange Regulation AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2026 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids).

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