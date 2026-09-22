Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has ordered provinces and ministries to speed up rooftop solar support policies, saying most have missed a national deadline. Only two of Vietnam's 34 provinces and cities, Bac Ninh and Lai Chau, have adopted the required policies, more than five months after a prime ministerial directive set a March 2027 rollout deadline. Eight others, including Hanoi and Can Tho, haven't even submitted implementation plans, said the ministry. Among national ministries, only MOIT and the Ministry of Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs have issued their own ...

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