Sri Lanka's Ministry of Energy has announced that distributed PV systems connected to the grid after March 5, 2026, will no longer operate under the country's net-metering regime, which has now been discontinued for new connections. Instead, the systems will operate under the Net Plus mechanism. The government said it has instructed electricity distribution licensees to reject new rooftop solar connections and extensions of existing agreements under the net-metering scheme. New agreements and extensions under Net Plus will be limited to a maximum term of 12 years. Rooftop PV systems must also ...

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