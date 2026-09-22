Speaking in the first session of the morning, Koen Kok of Technical University Eindhoven pointed out that the Netherlands, this year's EUPVSEC host country, has the highest per capita PV capacity in Europe (and the second highest in the world), and that with this come the growing challenges of grid congestion and PV curtailment. Many would expect this key conference for solar researchers and industry professionals to maintain its focus inward on cell technology, system performance and other topics inherent to solar energy. But the topics chosen for the opening sessions and the program for the ...

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