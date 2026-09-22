Netsertive Recognized for Fifth Consecutive Year as Top Franchise Marketing Supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Netsertive, a marketing technology platform provider for multi-location and franchise brands, was recognized by Entrepreneur as a top franchise marketing supplier in 2026. Reflecting the company's momentum and value to the franchise arena, it's the fifth consecutive year featuring Netsertive, with the list of most impactful companies coming out in the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The list highlights the top-ranked service providers across multiple categories, showcasing the most important vendor partners in the franchise industry.

"Ranking as a top franchise marketing supplier by Entrepreneur for the fifth consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a testament to what's possible through technology-based partnerships," says Erin Martin, VP of Sales and Marketing at Netsertive. "It's especially meaningful in the same year we released our newest platform, MLX 3.0, to the market, which more fully leverages native-AI capabilities for speed, analytics and scale."

"Today's franchise marketers can't succeed with fragmented technology-they need an ecosystem of integrated tools, platforms, systems, and specialized skills to stay ahead. At Netsertive, we're proud to empower multi-location and franchise brands with the technology and expertise needed to bridge that gap, eliminate operational friction, and ensure the market can hear and understand your brand in this new agentic-AI world we're living in."

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, more than 1,000 franchise brands participated, reporting to Entrepreneur which suppliers they work with and rating their satisfaction with quality, cost, and value. Each supplier received a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"The strength of a franchise system often comes down to the partners standing behind it," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "That's why we survey more than 1,000 franchisors to find out which suppliers they trust most. This is a critical business decision, and every franchise should get it right."

To view Netsertive in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, pick up the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands September 22nd, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers .

About Netsertive

Netsertive is the leader in multi-location digital marketing technology, empowering brands and franchises/locations to transform fragmented, siloed digital marketing into a unified, data-driven growth engine that maximizes local leads and revenue. Its AI-Native Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform drives digital presence (reviews, local listings, maps, social), media channels (search, social, display, video, connected TV), localized content (location microsites, promotions pages) and critical integrated capabilities (lead routing, call tracking, conversion optimization, CRM/lead integration) across all of a brand's local markets.

Through its proprietary technology Platform and expert Customer Experience team, Netsertive delivers a unique blend of centralized brand control and hyper-local marketing execution, ensuring every location benefits from scalable, efficient digital marketing while maintaining brand consistency and network-wide visibility for the brand. Discover how Netsertive can help your business harness the power of tech-enabled localized marketing and achieve growth without growing pains at www.netsertive.com .

Contact

Erin Martin

VP of Sales and Marketing

(206) 436-2719

SOURCE: Netsertive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/netsertive-recognized-for-fifth-consecutive-year-as-top-franchis-1225095