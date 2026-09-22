Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an expanded deployment to deliver 50 additional MobileyeZ security towers to a leading national convenience store retailer at store locations across 20 U.S. states. The agreement builds on a pilot deployment and represents an initial rollout that the Company expects has the potential to grow throughout 2027 and beyond.

The new deployment brings the Company's total footprint with this customer to 53 MobileyeZ towers and reflects the retailer's confidence in Zedcor's ability to deliver technology-enabled security solutions consistently across a large, geographically dispersed store network. The rollout underscores Zedcor's ability to service customers coast to coast, a direct result of the Company's continued build-out of its U.S. platform and branch network.

The expanded deployment highlights three of Zedcor's core competitive advantages: technology and innovation, speed of deployment, and Zedcor SureCoverage. The Company's turnkey model and expanding manufacturing capacity allow it to move quickly from customer order to active monitoring, driven by the Company's ability to deploy towers rapidly across multiple states while maintaining consistent, industry-leading service levels. Video from each MobileyeZ tower is streamed to Zedcor's central monitoring station, where alarms are live-verified and responded to through the Company's Live, Verified Monitoring service.

The win further demonstrates the strength of Zedcor's position in the retail vertical, where the Company continues to expand deployments across retail stores, warehouses, and distribution and construction sites for blue-chip customers across North America.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "This agreement is a strong endorsement of our platform and our team's ability to execute for enterprise customers on a national scale. Our culture of technology advancement and innovation, while demonstrating an ability to deploy towers quickly and reliably across 20 states, is exactly the kind of coast-to-coast capability we have built our U.S. business to deliver. We see meaningful room to grow this relationship over time, and it reinforces the significant opportunity we have across the retail sector."

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established MobileyeZ platform in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion, with the capacity to service various markets through physical branch locations across the country, with continued expansion expected throughout 2026 and into 2027.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "budget", "should", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the number of MobileyeZ towers to be deployed and the timing of deployment, the geographic scope of the deployment, the potential for the relationship and the number of units deployed to grow over time, the Company's ability to deploy towers rapidly and to service customers across the United States, expectations regarding the Company's manufacturing capacity, and the Company's continued expansion in the retail vertical. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements or information because the Company can give no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties, including current forecasts and utilization. Although management of the Company believes these expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements or information to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. For this purpose, any statements or information contained herein that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or information and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless the Company is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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