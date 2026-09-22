Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Avante Corp. (TSXV: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) ("Avante" or the "Company"), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 28-29, 2026, at the Parq Hotel & Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Avante, and Raj Kapoor, CFO of Avante, will present an overview of the Company's business, recent operational and financial milestones, growth strategy and outlook. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together high-quality Canadian public companies and long-term investors in a curated environment focused on meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships. With an emphasis on commercial-stage businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services, the conference is designed to strengthen Canada's public venture ecosystem by fostering long-term investor relationships, supporting capital formation and showcasing innovative Canadian companies.

Investors interested in meeting with Avante during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting.

Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available here.

ABOUT AVANTE CORP.

Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security operatives and technology-enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry-leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XX". For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

ABOUT SMALLCAP DISCOVERIES

Smallcap Discoveries is one of Canada's leading independent small-cap investment communities, dedicated to identifying high-quality, under-followed public companies with long-term growth potential. Through independent research, educational content, premium membership services and its annual investor conference, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with emerging Canadian businesses and supports the continued development of Canada's public small-cap market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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