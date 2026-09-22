An international research team has developed a diagnostic framework that can quantitatively reconstruct PV module performance from a single luminescence (EL) image. "The key novelty of the framework is that from just one luminescence image, we can quantify local power loss down to the pixel level, greatly increasing the throughput of photovoltaic diagnostics," corresponding author Dongchen Lan told pv magazine. "Conventional quantitative luminescence diagnostics usually require multiple images taken under different conditions, whereas our approach needs only one." The one-shot quantitative luminescence ...

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