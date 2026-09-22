Aurora Solar continues to lead the market with platform-wide updates, home electrification integrated into the sales proposal, and solutions tailor-made for the U.K.

Aurora Solar today announced platform updates across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, reaching beyond solar storage and into the electrified home. The 2026 Aurora Solar Snapshot found that 71% of U.S. homeowners are interested in solar. These advances help turn that interest into action, giving installers and homeowners flexible financing, accurate proposals, a low-pressure way to buy, and insight into the potential for an electrified home.

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The updates include:

Home electrification integrated into proposals: Empowers sales pros to seamlessly quote energy optimizations like HVAC, EV chargers, and battery storage in the same sales proposal as solar. Available to U.S. installers.

Empowers sales pros to seamlessly quote energy optimizations like HVAC, EV chargers, and battery storage in the same sales proposal as solar. Available to U.S. installers. Prepaid leases and financing flexibility: Provides sales pros with more financing options, from prepaid leases to prepaid PPAs and beyond, to put solar in reach for more customers. Available to U.S. installers.

Provides sales pros with more financing options, from prepaid leases to prepaid PPAs and beyond, to put solar in reach for more customers. Available to U.S. installers. Embedded Leads, built on the technology that powers the Aurora Solar Marketplace: The Aurora Solar Marketplace is where homeowners get personalized solar and storage estimates and compare local installers, all before sharing their contact information. Embedded Leads builds on that technology to deliver installers a lead capture tool they can plug into their own website to create intent and convert more of their web visitors into customers. Available to U.S. installers.

The Aurora Solar Marketplace is where homeowners get personalized solar and storage estimates and compare local installers, all before sharing their contact information. Embedded Leads builds on that technology to deliver installers a lead capture tool they can plug into their own website to create intent and convert more of their web visitors into customers. Available to U.S. installers. Sharper drone mapping: Aurora's advances in drone mapping let installers turn scans directly into a design and quote, without ever leaving the platform. The latest version will be available globally in late September.

Aurora's advances in drone mapping let installers turn scans directly into a design and quote, without ever leaving the platform. The latest version will be available globally in late September. Heat pump modeling for Germany: Reps can now design a home's renewable heating system alongside solar and storage, all within one proposal. Live for eligible installers across Germany.

Reps can now design a home's renewable heating system alongside solar and storage, all within one proposal. Live for eligible installers across Germany. Aurora, built for the U.K.: Aurora is now available in the U.K. The product builds on Aurora's 3D design accuracy and includes expanded LIDAR, imagery, and parcel data coverage to enable AI designs, Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS)-compliant proposals, and automated electrical diagrams.

Aurora is now available in the U.K. The product builds on Aurora's 3D design accuracy and includes expanded LIDAR, imagery, and parcel data coverage to enable AI designs, Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS)-compliant proposals, and automated electrical diagrams. Improved storage modeling: With simplified and unified solar and storage workflows, sales and design teams can now share the same data and components, so what gets sold matches what gets built. Real-time performance, bill impact, and pricing show up as the system comes together, and are presented through the same simulations and clean, intuitive visuals. Available globally.

With simplified and unified solar and storage workflows, sales and design teams can now share the same data and components, so what gets sold matches what gets built. Real-time performance, bill impact, and pricing show up as the system comes together, and are presented through the same simulations and clean, intuitive visuals. Available globally. HelioScope storage for C&I installers: Peak-shaving modeling is now available for C&I installers, and storage now sits alongside design and financing in one platform. Available globally.

"In the U.S., the industry just went through one of its toughest stretches in recent history, and in the U.K. and Europe, the industry is rapidly evolving. That's why our answer is to build more, not less, for the renewable energy community," said Charlie Herche, CEO at Aurora Solar. "We're investing across the whole Aurora Solar platform: home electrification, new financing, sharper drone design, and Aurora for the U.K. We are building the new shape of solar and electrification, giving installers the tools to succeed globally."

Learn more at Horizon, Aurora Solar's free global product showcase on October 22, 2026. Register at: https://aurorasolar.com/horizon-2026/

About Aurora Solar

Aurora Solar is the platform powering the energy revolution. The company puts the power of data, automation, and AI into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. Aurora Solar's cloud-based platform has been used to design more than 20 million solar projects globally, and more than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on it to streamline workflows and grow their businesses. Aurora Solar has been recognized by TIME as a Top U.S. GreenTech Company (2024-2026), named to the 2025 Inc 5000 2024 Deloitte Fast 500, and listed among Solar Power World's Top Solar Software Monitoring Products in 2024. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at: https://aurorasolar.com/

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Contacts:

Karen DeVincent-Reinbold

PR communications director

press@aurorasolar.com