Object First Survey: Nearly Two-Thirds of UK IT Professionals Say AI-Powered Cyber Threats Increase Workplace Stress

Results show 91% report AI improves productivity, yet only 31% feel their organisation is well-equipped to respond to rising cyber threats

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Object First, the ransomware-proof on-premises backup storage company, today released UK findings from its second annual Under Pressure: Mental Health Challenges in IT & Security Roles survey. In the UK, 89% of IT and security professionals said they feel uncomfortably stressed at work over IT security risks. The findings are based on 300 UK respondents and highlight the pressure created by cyber threats, workload, recovery expectations and constrained resources.

The results reveal a growing AI paradox: while 91% said AI tools have improved their productivity, 64% reported the rise of AI-powered cyber threats has affected their workplace stress, and only 31% believe their organisation is well-equipped to address those threats.

Amid this pressure, there is a clear opportunity to reduce the burden on IT teams: 89% said absolutely immutable backups would reduce their stress; 42% said adoption would reduce stress substantially. Storage with Absolute Immutability means that even the most privileged admin or attacker with access to backup storage cannot modify or delete data.

Additional UK findings include:

Leading causes of stress 49% cited high workloads or understaffed teams 47% pointed to the risk of ransomware or other cyberattacks 46% cited gaps in backup, recovery or restore effectiveness 45% highlighted pressure to maintain uptime or service availability

Recovery tools remain too complicated Less than one-third (28%) said their data recovery tools are easy to use without security expertise The remaining 72% said theirs are at least somewhat difficult and require some security expertise

Recovery confidence is mixed Only 35% are very confident they could completely recover all company data after a ransomware incident 54% are somewhat confident The remaining 10% are not very confident at all

Stress is affecting performance and well-being 55% said workplace stress negatively affects their job performance 51% said it negatively affects their mental health However, 89% said absolutely immutable backups would reduce their stress

IT teams feel personally responsible for organisational resilience 84% fear that security or compliance issues will be blamed on them or their team 39% feel that leadership or others expect them to "fix everything" when their organisation struggles to respond to a cybersecurity incident 18% feel hopeless and overwhelmed following an incident

Turnover risk remains significant The majority (54%) of respondents said their company does not significantly prioritise employee well-being and mental health 53% have considered leaving their company or role due to pressure or stress



"As critical as technology is to cyber resilience, those responsible for protecting and recovering an organisation's data are just as essential," said Pete Hannah, Vice President, Western Sales, Object First. "AI is helping IT professionals work more efficiently, but it is also accelerating the threat landscape and increasing the pressure placed on teams who are already stretched thin. Organisations need to pair meaningful employee support and technology like storage with Absolute Immutability that reduces operational complexity, giving IT teams confidence that their data will be recoverable when it matters most."

Resources for IT Teams Under Pressure

Object First and Cybermindz, a San Francisco-based nonprofit focused on mental resilience for the IT and cybersecurity community, offer resources such as tools to identify burnout, how to manage workplace pressure and measure stress. The partnership includes complimentary access to the Cybermindz iRest Protocol-a simple, research-backed 10-step practice that can be completed in 10-20 minutes to help reduce stress, restore focus, and improve sleep.

For urgent mental health support in England:

Call NHS 111 and select the mental health option. If there is an immediate risk to life, call 999.

About the Survey

Object First commissioned Dynata to survey 1,100 adults aged 18 and older working in B2B IT or security roles across the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. This UK release reports findings from 300 UK-based respondents spanning entry-level, mid-level, senior, executive and consulting roles. The survey was conducted in July 2026.

Making Cyber Resilience Simpler

Object First delivers secure, simple and powerful on-premises backup storage with Absolute Immutability, purpose-built for Veeam users. By preventing unauthorised changes to backup data and reducing the security expertise required to deploy and manage storage, Object First helps IT teams spend less time troubleshooting complex infrastructure and more time focused on strategic security and recovery priorities.

Additional Resources:

Request a demo.

Click here to learn more about becoming an Object First partner.

Follow Object First on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Visit Object First Careers to view open opportunities.

About Object First

Object First's on-premises backup storage with absolute immutability is the ultimate ransomware defense. Secure, simple, and powerful, we enable Veeam customers to be simply resilient against the risk of cyberthreats. To learn more, visit www.objectfirst.com, follow our Blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

© 2026 Object First. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Aspectus Group for Object First

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/object-first-survey-nearly-two-thirds-of-uk-it-professionals-say-ai-powered-cyber-threats-increase-workplace-stress-302871465.html