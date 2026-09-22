Electric Buses Market worth $80.58 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global electric buses market is projected to grow from USD 30.64 billion in 2026 to USD 80.58 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 210 Figures spread through 458 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Buses Market"

Electric Buses Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2035

2022-2035 2026 Market Size: 30.64 Billion

30.64 Billion 2035 Projected Market Size: 80.58 Billion

80.58 Billion CAGR (2026-2035): 11.3%

Connected Motorcycle Market Trends & Insights:

The 9-14-meter electric buses segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The above 300 miles segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by range during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional-level market for electric buses.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38730372

The global electric buses market is increasingly shifting from China-led deployment toward a more diversified regional growth landscape. The global electric buses market is being shaped by three major factors: government-led electrification, improving vehicle and battery economics, and expanding charging and manufacturing ecosystems, which are accelerating BEV adoption across major markets while creating selective opportunities for FCEVs in longer-range and high-utilization applications. However, high upfront vehicle costs, charging and grid constraints, battery replacement requirements, and uneven policy support remain key challenges, particularly in emerging markets. These challenges are simultaneously creating opportunities for leasing and financing models, depot-energy solutions, battery-swapping and replacement services, localized manufacturing, and higher-range electric buses, enabling OEMs and fleet operators to reduce total cost of ownership and overcome infrastructure limitations. Overall, the market is moving beyond China-centric adoption toward broader regional electrification, with China retaining leadership while India, South Korea, Europe, Latin America, and other emerging markets provide the next wave of growth opportunities

The 9-14-meter electric buses segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The 9-14 m electric bus category is expected to dominate the market as it offers the best balance between passenger capacity, maneuverability, range, and battery size, making it suitable for urban, suburban, and selected intercity routes. Most of the electric buses sold globally are usually around the 12 m category, while some manufacturers also offer electric coaches in the European market. This segment usually offers seating capacity of 60-100 passengers, including standing capacity, with many models capable of covering approximately 240-400 km (150-250 miles) on a single charge. Additionally, continued procurement through government-supported zero-emission bus programs and fleet-level aggressive transition targets among municipal operators, particularly in major transit markets such as India, Europe, and China, are also expected to support standardized 10-13-meter platforms that can be deployed at scale. Furthermore, parallel improvements in battery chemistry and charging infrastructure, including the growing adoption of 200-300 kWh LFP packs paired with 150 kW fast chargers enabling turnaround charging within roughly 1-2 hours, will continue to enhance the operational economics of this segment. As OEMs increasingly standardize production platforms around the 9-14 m length to serve the largest share of transit demand, economies of scale in manufacturing are likely to further reduce per-unit costs, reinforcing the segment's cost competitiveness. Owing to all these factors, the 9-14 m electric buses category is expected to remain the preferred configuration for large-volume fleet electrification by 2035.

Request for Proposal:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=38730372

The above 300 miles segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by range during the forecast period.

The above 300 miles segment is projected to grow at a faster pace than the overall electric bus market as adoption extends beyond dense urban transit into intercity, coach, and long-haul commuter applications. Intercity and coach operators across North America and Europe are increasingly piloting and procuring long-range electric coaches to serve routes connecting cities and airports. Regional and national transit authorities across regions with dispersed populations and longer average route lengths, such as parts of the US, Canada, and Northern Europe, are also expected to prioritize higher-range electric buses to replace diesel coaches on commuter and interstate corridors without requiring extensive en route charging infrastructure. This shift is being supported by leading OEMs that are expanding their long-range electric bus and coach portfolios, investing in higher-capacity battery packs, lightweight vehicle architectures, and improved energy management systems to extend range while managing payload trade-offs, as reflected in several manufacturers' product roadmaps and investor communications highlighting long-range electric coaches as a growth priority. Subsequently, some global players like Volvo Buses, MAN, and other major European OEMs are focusing to develop dedicated long-range electric platforms focused on electric coaches and intercity platforms. Additionally, government clean transportation programs in various regions are broadening eligibility criteria and incentive structures to include higher-range electric buses for intercity and airport-shuttle applications, further encouraging operators to transition long-distance diesel fleets to electric alternatives. Collectively, this combination of operational necessity for longer routes, expanding OEM long-range product pipelines, and supportive policy frameworks positions the above-300-mile segment to outpace the e-bus market growth through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional-level market for electric buses.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest regional market for electric buses, accounting for around 70% of the global market in 2026, supported by large public-transport fleets, established electric-bus supply chains, expanding charging infrastructure, and government-led fleet electrification. China leads the APAC market, followed by India and South Korea, with China accounting for around 60% of global electric bus sales in 2025 and BEVs dominating its market. FCEV-bus deployment is declining significantly and is expected to remain limited to selected applications. India is also showing strong inclination toward BEVs, supported by the PM e-Bus Sewa and PM e-Bus Sewa-PSM programs, which together are driving large-scale public procurement, while FCEVs are expected to gain selective traction toward 2030, particularly for longer-range operations. South Korea is the leading FCEV bus market in APAC outside China, supported by government hydrogen bus targets and subsidies, while its BEV market is also expected to expand. By 2035, the country's bus market is likely to be predominantly zero-emission, with BEVs leading urban and shorter-route applications and FCEVs retaining a meaningful position in longer-range and high-utilization operations. Japan, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian markets are expected to follow an upward electrification trajectory, supported by public procurement, fleet replacement programs, local manufacturing, and policy incentives. Meanwhile, Chinese OEMs such as BYD, Yutong, Zhongtong and King Long are expanding exports and broadening electric-bus portfolios, while regional OEMs such as Tata Motors, JBM Auto, Ashok Leyland, Switch Mobility, and Hyundai are developing localized BEV and FCEV platforms, increasing model availability and accelerating fleet electrification across APAC.

Request Pricing:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=38730372

Top Companies in Electric Buses Market:

The Top Companies in Electric Buses Market BYD Company Ltd. (China), Yutong Co., Ltd. (China), Xiamen King Long (China), CRRC Corporation Limited (China), Zhejiang Gelly Holding Group (China), NFI Group (Canada), AB Volvo (Sweden), Solaris Bus & Coach SP. Z.O.O (Poland), and Daimler Truck AG (Germany).

Electric Buses Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The electric buses market is witnessing rising investment and funding activity, driven by government zero-emission mandates, public-transit fleet electrification, battery manufacturing, charging-infrastructure deployment, and increasing localization of electric-bus production. Investment is shifting from conventional diesel bus manufacturing toward battery-electric and fuel-cell bus platforms, high-capacity battery systems, depot and opportunity-charging infrastructure, fleet-management software, and battery lifecycle solutions. Government grants, green financing, public-private partnerships, and large transit-agency procurement programs are further reducing the upfront cost barrier for operators and encouraging OEMs and suppliers to expand manufacturing capacity and regional supply chains. This transition toward integrated zero-emission transportation ecosystems is strengthening investment opportunities across the electric bus, battery, charging infrastructure, energy management, and after-sales service value chain.

Revenue Shift Context

The electric buses market is experiencing a revenue shift from conventional vehicle sales toward higher-value, technology-enabled zero-emission mobility solutions. Revenue is increasingly being generated not only from electric bus deliveries but also from larger battery packs, high-power charging systems, depot electrification, thermal management systems, fleet management software, predictive maintenance, financing/leasing, battery replacement, and second-life battery services. The shift is particularly significant as transit operators increasingly procure electric buses together with charging infrastructure and long-term service agreements, creating recurring revenue opportunities beyond the initial vehicle sale. In addition, demand for longer-range buses, higher-capacity batteries, fast-charging capability, and fuel-cell buses for intensive or intercity operations is increasing the value per vehicle. Consequently, the market is gradually moving from a vehicle-centric revenue model toward an integrated, lifecycle-based model covering the bus, energy infrastructure, software, financing, and battery lifecycle, expanding the addressable revenue pool for OEMs and component suppliers.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The electric buses market is witnessing increasing mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and investments, as established bus OEMs, automotive groups, battery manufacturers, and mobility companies seek to strengthen their zero-emission vehicle portfolios and expand access to regional markets. Recent activity has focused on electric bus technology, battery systems, charging infrastructure, fuel-cell technology, and commercial vehicle platforms, enabling companies to accelerate product development and broaden their integrated mobility offerings. For example, Daimler Truck's acquisition of a majority stake in EV specialist Torc Robotics strengthened its autonomous commercial vehicle capabilities, while Volvo Group's acquisition of Proterra's battery business and related assets in 2024 expanded its battery pack and electrification capabilities for heavy-duty applications. Tata Motors' acquisition of a majority stake in Tevva Motors also strengthened its position in zero-emission commercial vehicles. Overall, M&A activity is increasingly focused on acquiring electrification capabilities, securing battery technology and supply, expanding geographic presence, and developing integrated electric bus and charging solutions, rather than simply increasing conventional bus production capacity.

ELECTRIC BUSES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, APRIL 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition Palmer Energy Technology (UK) KleanDrive (UK) Palmer Energy Technology acquired the business and assets of KleanDrive, an electric bus repowering specialist. KleanDrive converts existing diesel buses to battery-electric drivetrains, enabling operators to extend vehicle lifecycles while reducing the capital requirement associated with purchasing new electric buses. The acquisition strengthens Palmer's heavy-duty vehicle electrification and retrofit capabilities March 2026 Strategic Investment / Acquisition KKR (US) PMI Electro Mobility & Allfleet (India) KKR announced a commitment of up to USD 310 million to establish a strategic partnership with PMI Electro and Allfleet. KKR will acquire a majority stake in Allfleet and a minority stake in PMI Electro, supporting the scaling of Allfleet's electric-bus platform and PMI Electro's manufacturing capabilities. Allfleet is preparing to deploy more than 5,000 e-buses under state transport contracts. January 2024 Acquisition Siemens (Germany) Heliox (Netherlands) Siemens completed the acquisition of Heliox, a specialist in DC fast-charging solutions for electric bus and electric truck fleets. Heliox added charging solutions from 40 kW to megawatt-scale systems, along with charger monitoring and energy-management capabilities, strengthening Siemens' eMobility offering across Europe and North America. January 2024 Acquisition Phoenix Motor (US) Proterra Transit (US) Phoenix Motor completed the acquisition of Proterra's Transit business line in January 2024 following court approval. The transaction added full-size all-electric transit buses to Phoenix's existing medium-duty electric shuttle and school bus portfolio, significantly expanding its presence in the heavy-duty electric bus market. February 2026 Acquisition Blue Bird Corporation (US) Girardin Group / Micro Bird (Canada/US) Blue Bird signed an agreement to acquire Girardin Group's 50% stake in the Micro Bird joint venture for approximately USD 200 million, giving Blue Bird full ownership. The transaction expands Blue Bird's bus portfolio and increases its addressable market for Buy America-compliant shuttle buses, while consolidating its North American bus operations. The acquisition was completed in April 2026. April 2025 Acquisition Mahindra & Mahindra (India) SML Isuzu (India) Mahindra & Mahindra announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in SML Isuzu, strengthening its position in the commercial vehicle and bus segment. The transaction also supports Mahindra's entry into the electric bus market, with SML Isuzu having developed its Hiroi.ev electric-bus platform. The deal is aimed at expanding Mahindra's commercial-vehicle portfolio and accelerating its electric-bus capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the electric buses market account for> 60% of the total market. The leading manufacturers hold significant shares across individual regions and bus segments, but no single player exercises dominant control over the overall global market. BYD, Yutong, Daimler Buses, Volvo Buses, and NFI Group are among the leading global players, supported by broad electric bus portfolios, large-scale transit orders, manufacturing capacity, and established regional presence. Competition is particularly strong in Asia Pacific, where Chinese manufacturers such as BYD, Yutong, Zhongtong, King Long, and Higer benefit from high domestic electric bus penetration, while Europe and North America have a more diversified competitive structure comprising established global OEMs and regional specialists. The market also includes a substantial group of regional and emerging manufacturers such as Solaris, VDL, Iveco Bus, MAN, Switch Mobility, JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech, Gillig, Blue Bird, GreenPower, and Ebusco. Unlike the car detailing market, the electric bus industry is not appropriately characterized by a large unorganized-player share, as bus manufacturing is capital-intensive, regulated, and subject to vehicle homologation and large fleet procurement requirements. Competitive positioning is therefore increasingly determined by vehicle range, battery capacity, total cost of ownership, charging solutions, localization, fleet-service capabilities, financing models, and large government or transit-agency contracts, creating opportunities for further consolidation and strategic partnerships across OEMs, battery manufacturers, charging providers, and fleet operators.

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Market

Electric Truck Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electric-bus-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electric-bus.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electric-buses-market-worth-80-58-billion-by-2035--marketsandmarkets-302885753.html