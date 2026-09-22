DoGo Power's Smart Grid-Forming ESS Launched and Ready for Global Order

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoGo Power held the "Forming the Energy Future" Strategy & New Product Launch, globally releasing its "Scenario-oriented + Grid-Forming + AI" strategy, alongside smart grid-forming energy storage solutions for large-and-medium-sized commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale scenarios.

Robin Zhu, Founder and CEO of DoGo Power, stated, "The energy storage industry has entered a high-quality development watershed after rapid scale expansion. Scenario adaptation, grid-forming and AI have become core competitiveness. Energy storage needs to shift from a 'cost unit' to a 'value-creating unit'. DoGo Power focuses on grid-scale grid-forming energy storage, aiming to be a core technology leader for the new-type power system. We seek to cooperate with global partners to foster new industrial growth through technological innovation."

DoGo Power has established three R&D centers and two simulation & testing centers across China, assembled 19 PhD-led cross-disciplinary expert groups, with over 60% of staff engaged in R&D. Its three global manufacturing centers deliver a first-phase production capacity of 10?GWh. Supported by a sales-and-service network covers over 30 countries and regions, DoGo has evolved from product export to localized operation.

Strategic Orientation: From Industrialization of Renewable Energy to RE Transformation of Traditional Industries

DoGo Power identifies a four-stage evolution path for new-type power system: 1-R&D Flouring Industry and Technologies, 2-Grid-forming for Stabilization, 3-AI for Higher Revenue, and 4-Holistic Intelligent Integration. The industry is currently at Stage 2. Based on this, DoGo develops a solution for Stage 3 and deploys global business toward Stage 4 under two core pillars:

Solution definition rooted in real-world customer scenarios, practical challenges and measurable business value. The self-developed 4S technology platform, dual-driven by grid-forming and AI, enabling an algorithm-defined energy system.

Integrating EMS, PMS, PCS and BMS, the 4S platform builds intelligent energy storage stations capable of analysis, optimization, decision-making and iterative upgrade. Backed by this technical foundation, DoGo provides grid-scale solutions suited for diverse scenarios, multi-energy and multi-timescale requirements worldwide.

Scenario-based New Product Solutions

Two flagship smart grid-forming ESS solutions were launched for C&I and utility-scale scenarios.

1. C&I Smart GFM ESS Solution

Adopting a "1 ESS replaces 8 cabinets" compact design, this 10-foot unit consolidates functions of six 260kWh+ ESS cabinets, one combiner cabinet, one on/off-grid cabinet and one isolation transformer. It reduces initial CAPEX by 1.2?US?cents/Wh, cuts land occupation by 35% and shortens project delivery by 5-7 days. Supporting multi-source access for PV, diesel generator, charging facilities, grid and management system connection, it achieves =20?ms seamless grid-connected/off-grid switching to reliably serve sensitive and high-power loads and realizes "1 container equals 1 microgrid". Flexible capacity grading supports cross-series mixed deployment and third-party inverter compatibility to maximize existing-asset utilization.

2. Utility-scale Smart GFM ESS Solution

Developed for projects with complex terrain and transport restrictions, the container weighs below 22?tons, doubling passable transport routes versus conventional 20-foot products and lowering sea-land logistics costs. Its cable-free design eliminates trenching and on-site cable assembly, with full-system pre-commissioning completed in-factory. Leveraging the dynamic C-rate architecture, customers may start with 2-hour-duration deployment to control CAPEX and expand via DC expansion cabinets to smoothly adjust C-rates and backup durations to match evolving business models.

Grid-Forming Core: 3-layer Coordination Architecture

To balance system stability and economic benefits, DoGo Power adopts a 3-layer architecture:

Bottom stable grid-forming control layer: addresses millisecond-level stability demands including inertial response.

Middle efficient coordination control layer: executes hundred-millisecond-level functions such as secondary frequency-voltage regulation and fast black-start.

Top intelligent optimization dispatching layer: delivers global prediction and optimization to maximize economic returns under stable operation.

The architecture enables storage systems to deliver stability support and flexible regulation across generation, grid and load sides. On the generation side, it enables a 4:1 solar-to-storage ratio and doubles PV installation without point of common coupling (PCC) upgrades. On the grid side, it operates stably under weak grids (SCR>1), mitigates terminal fluctuations and improves power supply reliability by 0.03%. On the load side, it realizes sub-20?ms grid-connected/off-grid switching and strengthens source-load two-way interaction.

Eco-Series AI Toolkit to Improve Storage Profitability

DoGo Power also rolled out the Eco-series AI toolkit to unlock commercial value via algorithms:

EcoSizing (Planning Phase) : Completes GW-level station capacity simulation within 5 minutes through 8760-hour full-year hourly simulation and load classification, enabling accurate, low-threshold planning.

: Completes GW-level station capacity simulation within 5 minutes through 8760-hour full-year hourly simulation and load classification, enabling accurate, low-threshold planning. EcoPreco (Operation Phase) : Restricts SOC error within 2% with differential-voltage algorithms. AI-optimized peak-valley arbitrage and demand-charge reduction lift revenue by 15%. AI thermal management improves battery health and brings over 3% extra SOH gain in the 10th operating year.

: Restricts SOC error within 2% with differential-voltage algorithms. AI-optimized peak-valley arbitrage and demand-charge reduction lift revenue by 15%. AI thermal management improves battery health and brings over 3% extra SOH gain in the 10th operating year. AI Agent Dr. Go: Provides 7×24-hour natural-language-enabled expert services covering capacity planning, energy dispatching, O&M diagnostics and power-trading to safeguard full-lifespan station performance.

Against ongoing energy-storage value reshaping, DoGo Power upholds its mission "Lighting Up the World". Through technological innovation, the company advances new-type power system construction and collaborates with global partners to advance global low-carbon energy transition.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dogo-powers-smart-gridforming-ess-launched-and-ready-for-global-order-302886005.html