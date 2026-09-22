Up to €500,000 in account protection for customers in Europe

OKX Shield builds on industry-leading safeguards and advanced account security

OKX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and onchain technology company with more than 150 million customers worldwide, today launched OKX Shield. OKX Shield is an integrated security product suite combining sophisticated safeguards, visible protection status and the potential for customers to be paid back up to €500,000 following a third-party account-takeover.

Account takeover fraud is a challenge for all financial businesses to protect customers against, with billions lost every year in Europe. The most recent EBA and ECB data shows €4.2 billion in payment fraud across Europe in 2024, which was up from €3.5 billion in 2023. Customers are being targeted directly, with attempts to compromise their accounts across financial platforms.

OKX Shield brings together account-security enhancements with a new protection program, providing up to €500,000. Customers who activate OKX Shield and maintain the required safeguards can be made whole if an unauthorized third party takes over their OKX account and transfers assets.

Customers can get immediate protection of up to €100,000 by activating required security settings. The limit rises to €250,000 for VIP tiers 1-3 and €500,000 for qualifying VIP4+ customers. There's no subscription or activation fee.

"Strong account protection has always been part of the service our customers receive," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "With OKX Shield, we are giving people a clear way to further strengthen their account security and provide a financial safety net when it's needed most, without charging for the privilege.

"Millions of people globally are using digital asset platforms for things that used to sit exclusively with banks and brokers: holding assets, transferring value, making payments, investing, accessing markets. The line between 'a crypto app' and 'a financial app' is disappearing. As that usage grows, the standards around it have to grow too. OKX Shield raises the bar for what customers should expect from a digital asset platform. We're taking greater responsibility for customer protection, putting our money where our mouth is, and we believe that should become the standard across our industry."

To activate OKX Shield, customers must opt-in by adopting recommended security settings. These include enabling a passkey and facial verification for large withdrawals, and disabling web withdrawals. Customers must also meet ongoing account and device-security requirements.

Qualifying incidents can include account takeovers involving credential phishing, malware or SIM swaps, where an unauthorized third party controls the account and makes the transfer.

OKX Shield adds account-level protection alongside OKX's existing safeguards. OKX Europe Limited is authorized under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, and customer funds are held separately from OKX's own funds. OKX also maintains 1:1 reserves and publishes monthly Proof of Reserves reports, allowing customers to verify the inclusion of their balances for assets covered by each report. These measures address asset safeguarding and reserve backing, while OKX Shield provides additional protection against individual account takeovers.

Customers can find out more and activate OKX Shield here.

Note to editors:

OKX Shield is a voluntary, discretionary reimbursement program for eligible OKX Exchange accounts. It is not insurance or a deposit guarantee, and reimbursement is not guaranteed. Customers must activate OKX Shield before an incident and maintain all eligibility requirements. The program permits one approved claim per person over their lifetime, subject to the applicable limit and terms. Market losses, user-authorized transfers and losses in external wallets, including OKX Wallet, are excluded.

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company known for its global crypto trading platform and its onchain wallet and marketplace. The company develops technology and applications to modernize money and markets. OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto and payment apps, having processed trillions of dollars in transactions by more than 150 million people around the world.

OKX is headquartered in San Jose, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East, with regional offices in São Paulo, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, OKX has built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. It holds licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit okx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922965840/en/

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