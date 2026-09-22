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CX

WKN: 5402 | ISIN: CNE100007WP2 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ASIEN
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CXMT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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CXMT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.09.2026 12:30 Uhr
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STARTRADER Expands Its Chinese Equity CFD Range with CXMT and Unitree Robotics

Available from September 21, 2026, the two new 24/7 CFD instruments reference a DRAM memory chip manufacturer and a humanoid robotics company, both listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of two new 24/7 CFD instruments: CXMTUSD (CXMT Corporation) and UNITREEUSD (Unitree Robotics), available Monday through Sunday, 00:00-24:00 (GMT+3 platform time), subject to scheduled maintenance windows. Both instruments are USD-denominated CFDs referencing Shanghai-listed companies.

The AI story has focused largely on software, while the hardware behind it receives less attention. CXMT and Unitree operate at the center of that shift.

CXMT Corporation, referenced by the CXMTUSD CFD, is a Hefei-based DRAM memory chip manufacturer founded in 2016, accounting for approximately 10% of global DRAM revenue share as of Q2 2026. The company plays a role in China's domestic semiconductor development as AI-driven demand for advanced memory continues to grow.

Unitree Robotics, referenced by the UNITREEUSD CFD, develops humanoid and quadruped robots for consumer and industrial applications, delivering more than 5,500 humanoid units in 2025. As AI expands from software into physical environments, companies building the supporting hardware are attracting growing attention.

STARTRADER focuses on companies shaping the next phase of the global economy. CXMT and Unitree sit at the heart of two major technology shifts, with eligible clients able to gain exposure through CFDs.

"The AI story is entering a new phase, moving from the cloud into memory chips and physical machines. CXMT and Unitree reflect that shift, and this launch gives eligible clients 24/7 access to both."
Peter Karsten, CEO STARTRADER

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Not financial or investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Not for distribution or use where prohibited by applicable law or regulation.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-expands-its-chinese-equity-cfd-range-with-cxmt-and-unitree-robotics-302886015.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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