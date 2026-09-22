Segen has launched a new residential finance product for the UK market, fully integrating solar loans with the distributor's digital proposal platform used by partner installers. Segen's solar financing spreads the cost of solar and battery installations over terms of two to 10 years, at a representative annual percentage rate (APR) of 9.9%. Financing can cover the full installation cost, including equipment, labour and scaffolding. Financing will be available through approved installers in Segen's network, and contracts will be arranged between the homeowner and digital lender Zopa Bank, with ...

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