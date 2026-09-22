CHiQ Sponsors Cologne Junior Wheelchair Tennis Open, Deepening Its Commitment to Community Sports

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home appliance brand CHiQ sponsored Germany's inaugural ITF Juniors Wheelchair Tournament, held September 19-20 at the Marienburger Sport-Club. Following its support of the Para Youth Development Day in August, this sponsorship marks CHiQ's latest initiative in expanding its international corporate social responsibility (CSR) footprint from grassroots activities to elite youth competitions.

The tournament drew young athletes from across Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium and the United Kingdom. For many of the competitors, it was not only a valuable opportunity to test their skills and gain international experience, but also a springboard to higher-level competitions. The field brought together seasoned players and newcomers making their international debut, all pushing for breakthroughs with every serve, return and rally-showing a wider audience what wheelchair tennis can be.

"The value of a tournament is in the connections it builds and the progress it sparks," said Felix Feng, General Manager of CHiQ Europe. "CHiQ is delighted to support this event, helping bring greater visibility to wheelchair tennis while giving young athletes more opportunities to compete internationally."

Niklas Höfken, tournament director and head coach of the German national wheelchair tennis team, also praised CHiQ's support: "We are grateful to CHiQ for backing this event. Through competitions like this, we hope to help more young athletes gain experience and support the development of the next generation of wheelchair tennis talent in Germany."

The progression from grassroots sports participation to sponsorship of an international tournament reflects CHiQ's broader commitment to young athletes with disabilities in Europe. Its involvement in community sports is giving more of these athletes the opportunity to experience elite competition, while helping CHiQ build deeper ties with local communities.

Social responsibility has long been a hallmark of CHiQ's global growth. Across Europe, while pursuing product innovation and strengthening its market presence, CHiQ integrates corporate responsibility into its international development. Looking ahead, CHiQ will continue to support community sports in Europe through long-term investment and practical action, giving more people the opportunity to participate in and enjoy sports while turning its brand values into real, lasting action.

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