Saildrone today announced that the first four Saildrone Voyager USVs (unmanned surface vehicles) have been registered in Denmark and will operate under the Danish flag, marking the first time Saildrone USVs will operate under a national flag.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922488140/en/

A Saildrone Voyager operates in the Baltic Sea in support of maritime domain awareness missions. The 10-meter USV is one of the first Saildrone platforms registered in Denmark to operate under the Danish flag.

The registration establishes a clear flag-state framework for Saildrone USVs operating internationally. Working together, Saildrone and the Danish Maritime Authority developed the regulatory framework necessary to register and operate unmanned surface vehicles under the Danish flag.

"We are pleased that Saildrone has chosen Denmark as the flag state for the company's uncrewed vessels. This underscores that Denmark, as a leading maritime nation, has both the willingness and the ability to manage and certify future maritime technologies. At the same time, the registration serves as a strong example of the work carried out through the DMA Regulatory Future Lab, where we collaborate with industry to develop safe and practical solutions when new maritime technologies challenge existing regulations. As a regulatory authority, we must create room for innovation, and this is one way we can do so," said Brian Adrian Wessel, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority.

For Saildrone, registration under the Danish flag establishes a formal regulatory foundation for continued expansion across Europe, supporting a growing fleet and deeper operational integration with European customers.

"Denmark is one of the world's great maritime nations, with a reputation for high standards, safety, and professional maritime administration," said Kim Løye Sørensen, head of business development for Saildrone Europe. "Operating under the Danish flag is a meaningful milestone as we expand our operations in Europe, and we are proud to represent the Danish flag at sea."

Saildrone USVs are designed for extreme endurance operations in the open ocean. Missions range from maritime domain awareness-including identifying cross-border crime, illegal migration, and threats to critical infrastructure-to hydrographic surveying and environmental monitoring in some of the world's most challenging maritime environments.

"This is the first time that any Saildrone has achieved formal national flag status. Given the phenomenal seafaring history of the Danes, it's a huge honor that we are carrying the Danish flag on our Saildrones," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone Founder and CEO. "Going forward, we will continue to work closely with the Danish Maritime Authority to increase our Danish-flagged fleet, with the ambition of having our platform types, including Voyager, Surveyor, and Spectre, operating under the Danish flag in support of our European allies."

About Saildrone

Saildrone designs, builds, and operates commercially developed unmanned surface vehicles for civil, commercial, and government missions. Built to perform in the world's harshest environments, Saildrone platforms combine AI, advanced sensors, secure communications, and exceptional endurance to deliver persistent, wide-area maritime intelligence and seafloor insight. A modular architecture supports customer- and partner-furnished sensors and mission payloads, enabling multi-domain impact-from power projection and persistent ISR to real-time threat detection and tracking-while reducing cost, risk, and the burden on crewed assets. With proven operational success across the world's oceans, Saildrone is advancing autonomous maritime operations to give decision-makers and warfighters the enduring advantage they need to act faster and operate farther.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922488140/en/

Contacts:

Jenn Virskus

Director Marketing, Saildrone

Office: (510) 956-8361

jenn.virskus@saildrone.com