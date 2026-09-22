Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Packaging Machinery Market to Hit USD 98.12 Bn by 2031 with Fully Automatic and Robotics-Integrated Systems Capturing 55.12% Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the packaging machinery market, providing a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, technology trends, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. According to the study, the packaging machinery market size is estimated at USD 76.03 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 98.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market is being shaped by rising capital investment in automated production lines, increasing demand for sustainable packaging formats, pharmaceutical serialization requirements, e-commerce fulfillment needs, and growing adoption of intelligent and connected packaging systems.

The continued expansion of flexible and pouch formats is increasing demand for high-speed filling and dosing equipment, while the shift toward recyclable and paper-based packaging is driving upgrades in cartoning and end-of-line machinery. At the same time, labor shortages and rising production requirements are encouraging manufacturers to adopt robotics-integrated systems, predictive maintenance, and digitally connected equipment that can improve throughput, reduce downtime, and support rapid changeovers.

Packaging Machinery Market Trends and Drivers

Flexible and Pouch Formats Accelerate High-Speed Filling Equipment

The growing use of flexible packaging and pouch formats across food, beverages, and consumer products is increasing demand for high-speed form-fill-seal and dosing machinery. Packaging manufacturers are investing in equipment that can handle lightweight films, spouted pouches, and varied product viscosities while maintaining production efficiency. The trend is particularly visible in Asia Pacific, where packaged-goods consumption and demand for lightweight formats are expanding.

Sustainable Packaging Drives Cartoning and Material-Handling Upgrades

The transition toward recyclable, paper-based, and lightweight packaging formats is creating new requirements for packaging machinery. European sustainability regulations and changing brand requirements are encouraging manufacturers to upgrade cartoners, blank handling systems, gluing stations, and quality inspection equipment. Machinery suppliers are developing systems capable of processing thinner and more variable substrates while maintaining line speeds and product quality.

Automation and Robotics Increase Across Packaging Lines

Labor shortages, productivity requirements, hygiene considerations, and demand for higher overall equipment effectiveness are encouraging manufacturers to automate filling, case packing, palletizing, and other end-of-line operations. User-friendly programming platforms and predictive maintenance tools are also helping manufacturers modernize legacy equipment and improve packaging line performance. Robotics integration is further enabling manufacturers to handle diverse product formats while supporting consistent throughput and quality.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Organizations evaluating opportunities in the packaging machinery market need research that captures the transition toward automated, sustainable, and digitally connected packaging operations. Mordor Intelligence combines extensive primary research with rigorous secondary analysis to provide balanced, evidence-based insights that support informed business decisions across packaging equipment markets."

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/global-packaging-machinery-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Geographic Analysis of the Packaging Machinery Market

Asia Pacific retained a leading position in the Packaging Machinery Market, supported by China's large manufacturing base and India's growing packaged-goods consumption. Demand for filling, cartoning, labeling, palletizing, and other packaging equipment continues to expand across the region. Japan and South Korea contribute advanced robotics and precision automation capabilities, while government initiatives supporting smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 are encouraging investment in connected production systems.

The Middle East and Africa are emerging as a high-growth regional market, supported by investments in food and beverage processing, beverage localization, and dairy production across countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa. Manufacturers are also exploring energy-efficient equipment and localized service partnerships to address operating and infrastructure requirements.

North America continues to benefit from e-commerce fulfillment investments and the adoption of end-of-line automation. Manufacturers are deploying automated case forming, right-sizing, robotic packing, and palletizing systems to address labor shortages and improve fulfillment efficiency. Europe remains an important market as sustainability requirements increase demand for machinery.

capable of processing recyclable, lightweight, and paper-based packaging formats.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Packaging Machinery Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of Flexibles and Pouch Formats Driving High-Speed Filling Lines

4.2.2 Rapid Shift to Sustainable Paper-Based Packs in Europe Necessitating New Cartoning Technologies

4.2.3 E-commerce "Ship-in-Own-Container" Adoption Boosting End-of-Line Automation in North America

4.2.4 Rising Need for Integrated Packaging Solutions

4.2.5 Pharma Serialization Mandates Fueling Global Labelling and Coding Upgrades

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Surge in Stainless-Steel Prices Inflating Capital Cost of High-Hygiene Machinery

4.3.2 Lengthy IQ/OQ Validation Cycles Slowing Pharma Equipment Orders in the United States

4.3.3 Skill Gaps in Robot Programming Hindering SME Automation in Latin America

4.3.4 Power Reliability Issues Elevating Operating Costs for African Bottlers

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Machine Type

5.1.1 Filling and Dosing

5.1.2 Labelling, Decorating, and Coding

5.1.3 Case Handling

5.1.4 Bottling Line

5.1.5 Cartoning

5.1.6 Palletizing and Depalletizing

5.1.7 Wrapping and Bundling

5.1.8 Blister / Thermoforming / Skin / Vacuum Packaging

5.1.9 Other Machine Type

5.2 By Automation Level

5.2.1 Manual

5.2.2 Semi-Automatic

5.2.3 Fully Automatic / Robotics-Integrated

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Food

5.3.2 Beverages

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.3.5 Industrial Chemicals

5.3.6 Other End-use Industry

5.4 By Technology Platform

5.4.1 General Packaging (Conventional)

5.4.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

5.4.3 Vacuum Packaging

5.4.4 Aseptic Packaging Lines

5.4.5 Intelligent / Connected (QR / RFID-Enabled) Packaging Lines

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-packaging-machinery-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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