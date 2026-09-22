Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced that Bob Hau has joined the Company and will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2026. Bob Fishman, currently serving as interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will remain with Pentair through November 1 to help ensure a smooth transition.

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Pentair has named Bob Hau as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2026.

"Bob is a proven leader with the strategic perspective, financial expertise and results-oriented approach to help Pentair drive performance and continue creating long-term shareholder value," said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to welcome him to Pentair as our next Chief Financial Officer. I also want to thank Bob Fishman for his steady leadership and valuable support as interim Chief Financial Officer, and for helping to ensure a smooth transition."

Bob Hau brings deep finance experience across the technology and industrial sectors, including more than 16 years as a Chief Financial Officer for public companies. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Fiserv, a global leader in financial technology, from 2016 to 2025. Prior to joining Fiserv, Hau served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at TE Connectivity, a global technology leader, from 2012 to 2016, and at Lennox International, a global provider of climate control solutions, from 2009 to 2012. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles of increasing responsibility during a 22-year tenure at Honeywell International. Hau holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Marquette University.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2025 of approximately $4.2 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,000 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

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Contacts:

PENTAIR CONTACTS:

Jeff Thompson

Investor Relations

Direct: 763-656-5527

Email: jeff.thompson1@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Corporate Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com