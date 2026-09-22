Amber Book Expands California Supplemental Exam Prep with New Practice Tools Designed for How Architects Learn

Full practice exam, 300+ flashcards, and course notes, now included, built to close the gap between knowing the material and performing on exam day

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Amber Book, known for visual, animation-driven Architect Registration Exam prep and continuing education, has expanded its California Supplemental Exam (CSE) Prep with a new suite of practice tools designed to meet candidates where the exam demands their best performance, beyond recall and what they've come to know with their ARE prep and test-taking.

Available immediately to all individual subscribers and included at no additional cost for firms with an Amber Book ARE Prep license, the expanded course now includes a full practice exam, 300+ flashcards, and course notes built for focused final review before exam day.

Amber Book CSE Prep is built for how the CSE tests, focused on California-specific codes, regulations, and practice conditions that go beyond what the AREcovers. Where the AREtests general architecture competency, the CSE tests judgment specific to California practice. Amber Book closes that gap efficiently, without asking candidates to start from scratch.

The full practice exam gives candidates a feel for how the CSE tests before they're in the room. The 300+ flashcards target regulatory detail that's easy to understand in context and easy to forget under pressure. The course notes become a critical component, meant for fast, focused review in the hours before the exam.

"Our learners told us what they wished they'd had before exam day, and we built exactly that. That's always been how Amber Book works. We're not building toward exam familiarity; we're building toward real architectural understanding," said Matt Young, AIA, NCARB, Director of Product for Amber Book.

The expanded Amber Book CSE Prep course now includes: A full practice exam to replicate exam-day conditions and eliminate surprises. 300+ flashcards targeting California-specific regulatory content. Course notes built for final review. 20-minute, one-on-one support sessions when something is not clicking. Core curriculum covering California codes, complex building considerations, permitting and approvals, professional practice, and the full CSE Test Plan.

Architecture firms are intimately aware that an unlicensed team member is both a cost center and a ceiling. Amber Book Firm ARE Prep includes CSE Prep as standard to provide confidence by way of a single, structured path to a licensed and fully billable team with no additional purchase.

Enroll or learn more at AmberBook.com.

About Amber Book

Amber Book is a professional education company specializing in innovative learning experiences for architects, design professionals, and engineers. Often these two industries, architecture and engineering, work together for the built world. Committed to advancing licensure success and professional growth, Amber Book offers flexible, self-paced learning with visually engaging, interactive content with real-world applications. As a leader in Architect Registration Exam preparation and continuing education, Amber Book empowers architects at every stage of their careers - from licensure preparation to lifelong learning. With over 42,000 learners enrolled, over 1,700 firms partnered, and an average ARE 5.0 pass rate of 81 percent, Amber Book is a trusted resource for architects, architecture, and engineering firms. For more information, visit AmberBook.com. Amber Book is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Meitus

SVP Corporate Communications

Press@CareerCertified.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: Amber Book

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/amber-book-expands-california-supplemental-exam-prep-with-new-practice-tools-designed-for-1223931