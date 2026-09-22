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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
22.09.26 | 13:17
7,902 Euro
+3,21 % +0,246
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Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Chromalloy and Lufthansa Technik Achieve Fifth V2500 Select PMA Approval with New High Pressure Turbine Stage 1 Blade

Development Program Culminates in FAA Certification, Backed by Over $100 Million in Chromalloy Investment

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, today announced FAA certification of a new Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Stage 1 blade for the V2500 Select engine - the fifth V2500 PMA approval delivered through its development agreement with Lufthansa Technik.

Chromalloy has invested over $100 million in the blade's design, development, and certification, along with the Tampa, Florida-area smelting, casting, machining, and coating capability that supports production. Developing the HPT Stage 1 blade required Chromalloy to stand up new anti-corrosion and multi-layer thermal barrier coating capability for the blade, reflecting the component's complexity. To meet Lufthansa Technik's growing demand, Chromalloy is ramping production through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, with first shipments to its launch customer expected soon.

"This fifth approval reflects significant engineering investment and the strength of our relationship with Lufthansa Technik," said Chromalloy Chief Executive Officer Chris Celtruda. "Chromalloy remains at the forefront of innovative aftermarket solutions for high-value engine airfoil applications, and we're proud to keep expanding the value we deliver to Lufthansa Technik, our launch customer, and other airline operators and MROs across the globe."

Sebastian Hagenmueller, Head of Product V2500 Overhaul at Lufthansa Technik said, "Achieving this FAA approval is another important milestone in our successful collaboration with Chromalloy, with direct benefits for our customers. Each new approval adds a proven, cost-efficient option for their V2500 fleets. We are pleased to bring this offering to market together with Chromalloy."

Chromalloy's high-pressure turbine blade product line spans its Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa, and Oldsmar, Florida, facilities. Controlling all manufacturing in-house ensures high quality and reliability, with rapid response to customer demand for aftermarket spares and support. Additional content for midlife engines is expected to enter FAA review later this year.

###

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown more than six-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as a maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs around 23,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components, and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

Media Contact

Kristen Samson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Marketing@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-and-lufthansa-technik-achieve-fifth-v2500-select-pma-approval-with-1225086

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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