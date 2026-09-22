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WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.09.26 | 21:50
9,875 US-Dollar
+1,28 % +0,125
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingsway Corporation: Kingsway to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 AM ET

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / (NYSE:KWY) Kingsway Corporation ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that management team will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference, September 23, 2026.

Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors during the conference.

Presentation Information

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_byTmKcUPTZGiIpY-mXb-ig

Investors interested in meeting with management should submit a meeting request through the Sidoti conference platform or contact James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company

Kingsway Corporation is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Corporation
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-to-present-at-sidoti-small-cap-virtual-conference-on-wednes-1225128

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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