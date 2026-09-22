B26-015 and B26-016 intersect additional sulfide-bearing intervals to the east and at depth; assays pending B26-012 also returns 55.90 metres of 0.88 g/t gold from 446.50 metres

Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to report visual observations from step-out holes B26-015 and B26-016 at its Bend copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") Project in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Both holes intersected intervals containing massive to semi-massive sulfides along the interpreted copper-zone trend to the east and at depth, providing encouraging follow-up targets. Assays for both holes are pending. The Company also reports assay results for B26-012 and B26-014 and provides an update on the remaining drilling program and federal permitting progress.

Highlights

Sulfides in an eastern step-out: B26-015 intersected a 24.52-metre interval from 428.55 to 453.07 metres comprising massive to semi-massive sulfides and a 0.77-metre tuff interbed, approximately 50 metres east of the B26-008/B26-010 drill section.

Deeper follow-up intersection: B26-016 intersected a 31.62-metre interval from 468.12 to 499.74 metres comprising massive to semi-massive sulfides and a 0.89-metre quartz vein, approximately 55 metres down-dip of B26-015. These are visually logged drilled intervals; assays are pending.

Gold mineralization at depth: B26-012 returned 55.90 metres grading 0.88 g/t gold from 446.50 metres, including 14.87 metres grading 2.65 g/t gold from 485.88 metres and, within that interval, 6.91 metres grading 4.38 g/t gold from 493.84 metres. Intervals are drilled lengths.

Advancing the next targets: Drilling continues in B26-017. The remaining program is focused on the copper-zone trend and a geological transition targeted by planned hole B26-018, with results to guide winter 2026/27 drilling, subject to required authorizations.

Matt Filgate, President, CEO and Director, commented: "The visual sulfide intersections in B26-015 and B26-016 reinforce our confidence in Bend's growth potential. Phase 2 has extended our drilling into the gold-bearing footwall zone at depth and followed the copper-zone trend farther east. The recurrence of pyrite and chalcopyrite in these step-out holes is particularly encouraging and gives us a clear direction for follow-up drilling. B26-012 also adds a broad gold-bearing intersection with a higher-grade interval at depth. We are now focused on completing the remaining targets, reporting the outstanding assays and advancing permits for the next stage of exploration."

Phase 2 Drilling Results and Geological Context

The program is testing two related styles of mineralization at Bend: copper-gold mineralization in massive to semi-massive sulfide lenses and broader gold-bearing mineralization in the underlying crystal tuff. Phase 2 has extended drill-tested mineralization at depth and improved the definition of both zones, supporting continued testing along the interpreted 45°-50° eastward plunge.

Earlier Phase 2 drilling returned 52.18 metres grading 1.12 g/t gold from 423.34 metres in B26-009W, approximately 75 metres down-dip of B26-007 (see the Company's July 22, 2026 news release). B26-012 now adds a gold-bearing intersection below B26-009/009W. On the copper-zone trend, B26-015 and B26-016 test the horizon east of the B26-008/B26-010 section and below B26-015, respectively. Together, the assay results and new geological observations provide a basis for targeting further extensions; the grades of the new visual intersections remain to be established by assays.

All quoted intervals are drilled lengths. True thicknesses for B26-009W were previously estimated at 75%-85% of drilled length.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Intercepts - B26-012

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Te

(g/t) B26-012 446.50 502.40 55.90 0.04 0.88 0.74 32.40 Including 485.88 500.75 14.87 0.07 2.65 1.16 73.95 Including 493.84 500.75 6.91 0.04 4.38 1.18 92.80

All intervals are reported as drilled lengths. True thickness is estimated to be 65-70% of drilled thickness. Composite grades are length-weighted. The two "including" intervals are nested within the broader interval, not additional mineralized lengths.

Hole Details

B26-012: Drilled approximately 70 metres down-dip of B26-009/009W to test the gold-bearing footwall crystal tuff, B26-012 returned 55.90 metres grading 0.88 g/t gold from 446.50 metres, including 14.87 metres grading 2.65 g/t gold and, within that interval, 6.91 metres grading 4.38 g/t gold. This result demonstrates significant thickness and continuity and supports further testing of the gold-bearing zone at depth. True thickness of the interval is estimated to be 65-70% of drilled thickness.

B26-013: Designed as a 75-metre step-out on historical hole B92-13 testing the up-dip and eastern extension of the copper-zone target, B26-013 intercepted a 2.74-metre massive-sulfide interval from 386.65 to 389.39 metres within a volcanic-sedimentary sequence. The thin massive-sulfide interval is interpreted to represent a 'nearing' of the up-dip extents of the copper-zone. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is currently unknown due to limited data nearby.

B26-014: Tested the up-dip extents of the copper-zone approximately 50-metres east along strike of B25-005 and 50-metres above historic hole B91-11. No significant assays were returned. Its position relative to the thicker sulfide intersections down-dip and to the west provides information on the limits and geometry of the zone confirming the projected plunge of mineralization to the east.

Visual Observations - B26-015 and B26-016 (Assays Pending)

B26-015: Drilled approximately 50 metres east of the B26-008/B26-010 section, B26-015 tested the interpreted eastward plunge of the copper zone. Current logging records a 24.52-metre interval from 428.55 to 453.07 metres comprising massive to semi-massive sulfides, interrupted by a 0.77-metre tuff interbed from 444.96 to 445.73 metres. Pyrite occurs in banded and locally fragmental textures, with chalcopyrite as blebs and disseminations within the sulfides. The interval lies below argillite and cherty sediments and is followed by argillite and pyrite-bearing crystal tuff. The true thickness of the intercept is estimated to be approximately 80% of the drilled interval.

B26-016: Collared on the same site with the objective of undercutting B26-015 at a steeper angle, B26-016 intercepted the copper-zone mineralization approximately 55 metres down-dip of the B26-015 intercept. Logging indicates a 31.62-metre interval from 468.12 to 499.74 metres comprising massive to semi-massive sulfides and a 0.89-metre quartz vein from 494.92 to 495.81 metres. The core contains bedded and locally fragmental pyrite with chalcopyrite blebs and disseminations. Additional semi-massive sulfide intervals and pyrite-bearing crystal tuff were logged above and below this main interval. True thickness is estimated to be approximately 70% of drilled thickness.

The recurrence of pyrite-chalcopyrite sulfides in the same interpreted stratigraphic setting at successive drill positions is encouraging for the continuity of the targeted mineralized horizon. The significant thicknesses of the mineralized intervals encountered in B26-015 and B26-016 further support the projected plunge of the 'core' of the copper zone and support further testing of the zone along this trend to the east. Final surveys, logging and assays will refine the relationship between the intersections and guide follow-up targeting.

These are visual core-logging observations, not assay results. Assays are required to determine metal grades. The reported visual intervals are drilled lengths and include the interbeds described above; true widths are provided where surrounding data are sufficient to provide reasonable estimates. Selected core photographs for drillholes B26-015 and B26-016 are provided in Figures 3 and 4.

Next Steps

Complete Phase 2: The Company is targeting approximately 6,800 metres of drilling within the existing 7,000-metre permitted program on the leased forty-acre Soo Line mineral parcel. As of September 19, 2026, approximately 6,150 metres had been drilled in 11 primary holes and one wedge branch. B26-017 remains in progress at approximately 715 metres. Approximately 650 metres remain to the current program target, with completion anticipated in October 2026.

Test priority extensions: B26-017 is testing the eastern copper-zone trend at depth. Planned hole B26-018 is designed to test the transition between copper-zone and gold-dominant mineralization and a target identified by borehole electromagnetic (" BHEM ") surveys below B26-011. These targets combine the evolving geological model with downhole geophysical information. Final hole depths and the B26-018 program will be reviewed against the remaining permitted metres and operating conditions.

Report pending results: The Company has experienced extended laboratory turnaround times on currently pending assays. Results for B26-013 and B26-015 are expected in the coming weeks, while sampling and submission of B26-016 are currently being completed. Results will be reported following receipt and validation, with subsequent holes to follow as sampling and analysis are completed.

Prepare winter follow-up: Integrate assays, geological logging and BHEM interpretations to prioritize winter 2026/27 drilling at depth and along the mineralized trend. Work beyond the current Soo Line drilling area remains subject to the applicable land access and federal, state and surface-use authorizations.

FAST-41 and Permitting Progress

Federal review is advancing in parallel with the drilling program. Bend is listed as a FAST-41 Transparency Project on the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard, with the Bureau of Land Management as lead agency. As of September 20, 2026, the dashboard records two of six environmental review and permitting processes as completed and an estimated overall completion date in Q1 2027.

Recent progress includes completion of Endangered Species Act Section 7 consultation following U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concurrence on August 26, 2026. The Company continues to work with the agencies on the remaining environmental review and authorization steps.

On September 8, 2026, GreenLight submitted a Special Use Permit application to the U.S. Forest Service for temporary access and staging on National Forest System land to support the proposed Bend exploration program on federal minerals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total Depth

(m) B26-012 688519 5018496 414 343 74 569.06 B26-013 688715 5018496 406 344 57 624.23 B26-014 688597 5018572 410 342 57.5 413.92 B26-015 688647 5018507 410 344 62 541.93 B26-016 688647 5018507 410 344 69 596.80

Coordinates: NAD83 UTM Zone 15N. Final, high resolution surveys of drill collars pending. Dips are expressed as positive angles below horizontal.

Figure 1: 2026 Drill Program Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7506/315364_6952d9a5f44eab19_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Long Section with Drill-Hole Pierce Points on the Plane of Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7506/315364_greenlight1.jpg

Figure 3: Selected Core Photographs - B26-015 (assays pending)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7506/315364_greenlight2_550.jpg

Figure 4: Selected Core Photographs - B26-016 (assays pending)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7506/315364_greenlight3.jpg

About the Bend Project

The Bend Project is an advanced exploration-stage copper-gold VMS project in Taylor County, Wisconsin, approximately 30 kilometres north-northwest of Medford. GreenLight's interests are held through Green Light Wisconsin LLC and include the leased forty-acre Soo Line mineral parcel and a pending prospecting permit application over approximately 519 acres of adjacent federal mineral estate.

Historical and GreenLight drilling across the Bend property totals approximately 30,000 metres in 69 primary drill holes and two wedge branches as of September 19, 2026, including B26-017 in progress. GreenLight's 2025-2026 drilling accounts for approximately 8,190 metres in 17 primary holes and one wedge branch.

A 1992 historical estimate outlined approximately 4.0 million tonnes grading 1.74% copper, 2.44 g/t gold and 11.56 g/t silver.¹ The estimate provides historical context for the project; it is not a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and GreenLight is not treating it as a current mineral resource.

¹ Primary source: E.K. Lehmann and Associates, Inc. (1992), Report of the Geology and Ore Reserves of the Bend Copper-Gold Deposit, Taylor County, Wisconsin, prepared for the Jump River Joint Venture. The estimate used approximately 33 drill holes and averaged polygonal and cross-sectional estimates. It was described as a "geologic resource" under U.S. Geological Survey Circular 831 (1980), not a current CIM mineral resource category. No cut-off grade or complete set of estimation assumptions is available in the records reviewed. Its reliability is limited by its age, incomplete supporting records and exclusion of subsequent drilling, including the later historical programs and GreenLight's 2025-2026 work. Reconciliation and verification of collars, surveys, assays, density data, geological interpretations and QA/QC records, together with any additional drilling or sampling required by the QP, would be required before preparation of a current estimate under CIM Definition Standards. The historical estimate should not be relied upon as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Sample Preparation and QA/QC

A strict chain of custody was maintained from core collection through shipment to ALS Global ("ALS"), an independent laboratory. NQ-size drill core (47.6-millimetre diameter) was transported to GreenLight's secure Medford-area core facility for geological logging, photography and sampling. Mineralized and adjacent unmineralized intervals were cut lengthwise using an electric saw; one half was submitted for analysis and the remaining half retained. Sample lengths generally ranged from 0.5 to 1.5 metres, subject to geological contacts. Samples were placed in labelled, sealed bags and shipped by ground courier to ALS in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Samples were prepared using ALS method PREP-31Y: drying where required, crushing to at least 70% passing 2 millimetres, rotary splitting of a 250-gram sub-sample and pulverizing the split to 85% passing 75 micrometres. Gold was analyzed using Au-ICP21, a 30-gram fire assay with an ICP-AES finish and a reporting range of 0.001-10 ppm Au; samples exceeding the upper limit were re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish. Multi-element analysis, including tellurium, used ME-MS61, a four-acid digestion of a 0.25-gram split with ICP-MS/ICP-AES determination. Samples returning more than 1% copper were re-analyzed using Cu-OG46, a 0.4-gram aqua-regia digestion with an ICP finish and a 50% copper upper limit. Tellurium overlimits above 500 ppm were re-analyzed using Te-AAS62 with an atomic-absorption finish.

Certified reference materials and blanks were inserted into the sample stream and together represented approximately 10% of submitted samples.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and reviewed and approved by Thomas Quigley, MSc, CPG-11962, Exploration Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt (one of North America's most prospective VMS districts) and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane, which is subject to a staged earn-in and joint venture arrangement with Barrick Mining Corporation. In Wisconsin, GreenLight's portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. GreenLight's flagship Bend Project is posted on the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard as a FAST-41 Transparency Project, providing a public framework for tracking applicable federal review and authorization milestones and coordinated support through the Permitting Council. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, GreenLight is building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin, committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as it helps supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning the interpretation, continuity and potential extension of mineralization; the timing and significance of pending assays; the scope, targets, metreage and completion of Phase 2, including B26-017 and B26-018; BHEM work; winter drilling; preparation of any current mineral resource estimate; and the timing, progress and outcome of permitting, including the dashboard's estimated completion date and any potential earlier permit effective date.

This information is based on assumptions regarding geological interpretations, laboratory turnaround times, access, required approvals, financing, equipment and personnel availability, weather and operating conditions. Actual results may differ materially because of assay outcomes; differences between visual observations and assay grades; changes in geological interpretations, true-width estimates or drill plans; delays or denials of permits; comments, objections or appeals; changes to agency schedules and permit effective dates; access restrictions; contractor or equipment availability; cost increases; financing and market conditions; and operational, environmental or other risks. Additional risks are described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. It is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315364