Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - LATAM LITHIUM CORP. (TSXV: LALI) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POT) ("LatAm Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is commencing a focused prospecting and soil sampling program on its South of Otter gold project in the Red Lake gold district of northwestern Ontario (see Figure 1).

The program is designed to follow-up on historical soil anomalies over magnetic features, test a magnetic flexure in the northeastern portion of the property, and generate sufficient assessment work to maintain the claims in good standing. The work is consistent with the Company's previously stated strategy of advancing its non-core Canadian gold assets while prioritizing lithium brine opportunities in Argentina.

Program Highlights

A desktop assessment of prior exploration data and results has been completed informing the team of priority program targets.

Prospecting and geological mapping will be focused on two magnetic features where historical soil samples were collected advancing our understanding of prior anomalous results.

Testing and soil sampling survey targeting a flexure in a magnetic feature in the northeastern portion of the property, interpreted as a potentially favourable structural setting.

Collection of rock and soil samples for further multi-element geochemical analysis (including fire assay for gold). The program anticipates approximately 40 rock samples (which could include selective grab, chip and channel samples targeting quartz veins, sulphide mineralization, alteration zones and lithological contacts) and 50 soil samples, with the objective of following up historical anomalous soils over magnetic features and testing the prospective northeastern magnetic flexure.

The program is being conducted by an experienced geological team, with prior working experience at the South of Otter project, and extensive knowledge of the Red Lake district. Field activities are planned for the fall 2026 season, subject to weather and logistics.

The current program specifically addresses areas where historical soils were collected over magnetic features with only limited subsequent prospecting, as well as a northeastern magnetic flexure considered geologically prospective.

Figure 2 illustrates the 2026 claim outline overlain on total magnetic intensity (TMI) data and the claim fabric with hydro lines and roads (NAD83 UTM Zone 15). The magnetic imagery highlights the targeted features and the overall structural framework of the property.

Figure 1: South of Otter and Red Lake

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/315263_latam1.jpg

Figure 2: South of Otter Claims with Total Magnetic Intensity

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/315263_latam2.jpg

South of Otter Project Overview

The South of Otter property covers approximately 5,418 hectares within the Birch-Uchi-Confederation Lakes greenstone belt, host to the world-class Red Lake gold deposits. The claims lie approximately 40 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake and approximately 8 kilometres east of Kinross Gold Corporation's Great Bear project (formerly the Dixie project of Great Bear Resources Ltd., acquired by Kinross in 2022 for approximately $1.8 billion).

The property is underlain by Archean-age metamorphosed mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, mixed sedimentary units, and felsic intrusive bodies. The dominant structural trend is east-west with near-vertical lithological contacts. Gold mineralization in the Red Lake camp occurs in a variety of settings, including quartz veins, lithological contacts, and favourable host rocks, often associated with deformation zones-features that Great Bear successfully targeted at Dixie.

Prior Exploration Results

Historical and Company work includes prospecting, sampling, geophysical surveys (including high-resolution airborne magnetics), soil surveys, trenching, and limited diamond drilling. Notable results include:

August 2020 grab samples from gold-bearing quartz veins that returned 18.0 g/t Au and 8.19 g/t Au, taken near strong sulphide mineralization (pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite).

Subsequent trenching at the Cliff Zone and other sites that confirmed anomalous gold values in channel and chip samples (up to 1.09 g/t Au) associated with quartz veins and alteration along contacts.

Airborne magnetic data that highlight continuous highly magnetic bands interpreted as potential structural or lithological targets, including fold axes and flexures.

Soil-gas hydrocarbon (SGH) surveys that returned elevated gold-in-soil ratings over target zones.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Mike Kilbourne, BSc. (Hons), P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LatAm Lithium Corp.

LatAm Lithium is a Vancouver-based company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Latin America. Additionally, LatAm controls a 100% interest in the South of Otter gold project in Red Lake, Ontario (Canada), located 9km east of the Great Bear project owned by Kinross Gold Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rodney Campbell"

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

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