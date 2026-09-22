EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Galimedix announces participation at fall 2026 investor, partnering, and scientific conferences
Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 22, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, today announced that the company will participate in a variety of events this fall in both the U.S. and Europe.
Partnering and Investor Events
LSX Congress USA
H.C. Wainwright Biotech on Tap
26th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum | Sachs_BEF
BioFuture
BIO-Europe
Scientific Conferences
26th EURETINA Congress
American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting
Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Attendees interested in meeting with the Galimedix team can schedule a meeting via the respective conference's partnering system, e-Mail or LinkedIn.
About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.
Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, visit www.galimedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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