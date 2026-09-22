EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference

Galimedix announces participation at fall 2026 investor, partnering, and scientific conferences



22.09.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Galimedix announces participation at fall 2026 investor, partnering, and scientific conferences Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 22, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, today announced that the company will participate in a variety of events this fall in both the U.S. and Europe. Partnering and Investor Events LSX Congress USA

Date: September 23 - 24

Location: Boston, MA, USA H.C. Wainwright Biotech on Tap

Date: October 1- 3

Location: Munich, Germany 26th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum | Sachs_BEF

Date: October 7 - 8

Location: Basel, Switzerland

Company Presentation: October 7, 2:45 pm (CEST), Track B, Room "Ballroom"

Panel: Neuroscience Innovation panel | October 7; 4:35 pm (CEST)

Panelist & Presenter: Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Galimedix BioFuture

Date: October 27 - 28

Location: New York, NY, USA

Company Presentation: not yet announced

Panel: Spotlight Panel 4B - Rewiring Minds: Breakthroughs in Brain & CNS Health | October 28; 10:00 am (EDT)

Panelist & Presenter: Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Galimedix BIO-Europe

Date: November 9 - 11

Location: Cologne, Germany Scientific Conferences 26th EURETINA Congress

Date: October 1-4

Location: Vienna, Austria

Several oral presentations and e-posters related to Phase 2 eDREAM study in geographic atrophy

More information on the data presented at Euretina can be found here . American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Date: October 9 - 12

Location: New Orleans, LA, USA Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

Date: November 16 - 19

Location: Boston, MA, USA

Poster Title: SAPHARY Phase 2a study to investigate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of GAL-101 salt as oral treatment for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease Attendees interested in meeting with the Galimedix team can schedule a meeting via the respective conference's partnering system, e-Mail or LinkedIn . About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, visit www.galimedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman

info@galimedix.com Media inquiries

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

Tel: +49 (0) 170 7134018

galimedix@mc-services.eu U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Tel: +1-339-832-0752





22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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