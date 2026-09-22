Authorities in Cameroon are in talks over the development of two new large-scale solar projects with a planned cumulative capacity of 244 MW. According to an update posted by the country's Electricity Sector Regulatory Authority (ARSEL), a working session took place earlier this month to discuss plans for a 200 MW solar project in Ntui, within central Cameroon, and a 44 MW solar project in Banyo, northern Cameroon. French-based developer WB Synergy SAS and Cameroonian engineering company TES Technologies SARL are responsible for the 200 MW Ntui project. According to ARSEL's update, the stakeholders ...

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