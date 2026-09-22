Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has launched a new reversible rooftop heat pump for commercial and industrial buildings. The WeatherFlex 50FC is an air-to-air unit using R-454C, an A2L refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP) below 150. Carrier said the product was developed in anticipation of tighter requirements under the European Union's F-gas rules for commercial heat pumps and air-conditioning equipment. The new series covers applications in the 20 kW to 50 kW range. According to product information from the manufacturer, the units offer nominal cooling capacities ...

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