Chile's national grid operator has conducted its first field tests of grid-forming technology at Engie's Los Loros BESS in the Atacama region. The National Electricity Coordinator, Engie Chile and Huawei carried out the tests at the Los Loros BESS, which is integrated with the Los Loros solar PV plant in the municipality of Tierra Amarilla. During the tests, Power Block No. 1 operated in grid-forming mode and participated in the formation of an electrical island. According to the National Electricity Coordinator, the system maintained stable voltage and frequency on the isolated grid during ...

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