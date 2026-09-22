Recognition continues Evotix's record as a Leader in every edition of the independent EHS software benchmark since 2017

Evotix, a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2026, continuing a record of Leader recognition in every report since 2017 (includes mergers and acquisitions).

The 2026 independent benchmark report evaluates the capabilities and momentum of 24 of the market's most prominent EHS vendors. It notes "Evotix supports asset-intensive organizations through functional breadth and platform flexibility."

Among Evotix's top-scoring EHS capabilities are mobile solutions, contractor safety management, ergonomics, EHS compliance and risk management and occupational health. The report also highlights product strategy, financial resilience and organizational resources and growth among the platform's strongest momentum criteria.

"Nearly a decade of leadership reflects the consistency of our focus in helping organizations protect people, manage risk and make better decisions with confidence," said Jonathan English, CEO of Evotix. "Everything we build starts with our customers and the problems they are trying to solve. This is meaningful validation of that work."

Designed for large, multi-site organizations in medium-to-high risk industries, Evotix brings safety, health, operational risk, sustainability and training together into a single, connected system with scale and control.

The report finds "Evotix offers a well-rounded solution across a range of EHS disciplines," and the platform's native mobile functionality helps organizations connect frontline workers with EHS processes and tailor workflows to complex operational requirements.

"In addition, Evotix demonstrates strong configurability through its no-code AI prompt configuration capabilities, allowing organizations to define source data, control reference datasets, tailor outputs by user role and specify the conditions under which AI-generated recommendations are displayed," writes Brittany Sayers, senior analyst at Verdantix and lead author of the report.

Read the Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2026 report.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for mid-size and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 900 clients worldwide across industries. Evotix's all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. To learn more, visit www.evotix.com.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is a trusted intelligence provider for software and services markets. Through its AI-enabled Voyager platform, Verdantix delivers insights and analysis that constitute the most granular intelligence available across the marketplaces it serves. This allows the firm to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions.

With more than 3,000 subscribing organizations relying on Verdantix intelligence to make technology and market decisions, Verdantix's work has a major influence on decision-making across Climate and Energy, EHS and Quality, Facilities and Real Estate, Industrial Transformation, Sustainability and Risk functions worldwide. verdantix.com

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Contacts:

Media contact

Kimberly Doyle

press@evotix.com