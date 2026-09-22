Santa Ana Global Enterprises, S.A. (the "Company" or "Santa Ana") (BME:STNA), a European-based real estate development company building sustainable microcities and integrated residential communities across Latin America, announced the public filing of its registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs").

The ADSs are expectedtobe offered at a price range of $13.00 to $15.00 per ADSThe Company plans to apply to list the ADSs on the NYSE American exchange undertheticker symbol "STNF." The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may commence or be completed.

ThinkEquityisacting asthesole book-running manager fortheproposed offering

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering was filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement may also be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Any offering of the securities described herein will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Santa Ana Global Enterprises

Santa Ana is a European-based real estate development company building sustainable microcities and integrated residential communities across Latin America. Publicly traded in Europe on Spain's BME Growth Exchange under the ticker "STNA", the company operates across Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia, developing residential projects designed around long-term housing demand driven by urbanization, middle-class expansion, and infrastructure gaps across the region. Its approach combines residential development with infrastructure planning and community design, with a current portfolio comprising five early-stage projects with more than 4,000 planned residential units and approximately 360,000 square meters of planned development area. For more information, visit https://www.santaana.global/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including the proposed offering, the public offering price range and the proposed listing on the NYSE American. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Santa Ana undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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