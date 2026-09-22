Growth spans utilities, buildings, industry and user devices

The Things Conference The LoRa Alliance, the open, non-profit organization defining, evolving and promoting the LoRaWAN standard, today announced that LoRaWAN-connected devices have reached 150 million globally, growing at a rate of 25% CAGR.

The milestone reflects growth across a wide range of use cases. LoRaWAN now connects everything from utility infrastructure and industrial sensors to agriculture and user devices, including smart padlocks, tracked pallets, bikes, panic buttons and staff safety badges.

"LoRaWAN has grown into an important part of the wireless connectivity landscape, working alongside Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular," said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance. "This range reflects the original promise of IoT and we continue to see new applications emerge as more industries look for practical, low-power ways to connect their devices."

What sets LoRaWAN apart is that it has the highest accessibility, most robust ecosystem, and widest adoption of any LPWAN IoT technology. In addition to connecting more than 150 million devices worldwide, LoRaWAN also supports the largest number of LPWAN applications.

A growing, interoperable ecosystem

Behind the device count sits a broad ecosystem of member organizations, certified devices and market-ready products. The LoRa Alliance has more than 340 member organizations, with 45 joining so far in 2026, more than 695 certified devices, and close to 1,000 products available through the LoRa Alliance Marketplace.

Large-scale deployments across the ecosystem

The growth is visible across individual member deployments as well as the aggregate figure, spanning utilities, agriculture, logistics and public safety:

ZENNER Connect operates more than 11.6 million sensors and over 174,000 gateways across 15 countries.

Netmore reports 11.2 million active devices on its network.

The Things Industries reports 6 million devices connected through its network.

Veolia currently has more than 4 million active smart meters across France.

RAKwireless has shipped more than 2 million LoRaWAN modules, powering deployments across agriculture, asset tracking and industrial monitoring.

CENTEGIX reports more than 800,000 people wearing its CrisisAlert wearable panic button badge daily, across schools and workplaces.

About the LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that develops and promotes the LoRaWAN standard and product certification program. With the highest accessibility, most robust ecosystem, and widest global adoption of any LPWAN technology, LoRaWAN is the leading IoT LPWAN standard and an essential fourth pillar of global wireless connectivity, complementing cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, connecting more than 150 million devices worldwide. The LoRa Alliance has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. More information: http://lora-alliance.org and https://resources.lora-alliance.org/.

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