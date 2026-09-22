New portfolio combines high-performance cell culture media, molecule-specific CQA optimization, and integrated CDMO capabilities to help biosimilar developers accelerate the path to analytical similarity and improve process economics.

OPM Biosciences, a cell culture media and bioprocess solutions company, today announced two new offerings that extend its OPM-CHO platform into biosimilar development and manufacturing: the Biosimilar Media Optimization Service and the Sureness Biosimilar Platform.

Cell culture media can significantly influence cell growth, productivity, and critical quality attributes (CQAs), making media strategy an important component of biosimilar process development.

OPM-CHO, the company's portfolio of chemically defined cell culture media for CHO-based biomanufacturing, has supported more than 390 molecules in clinical and commercial stages worldwide, including biosimilars. Across 35 side-by-side evaluations, OPM-CHO media delivered an average titer improvement of 96% over each program's original media combinations*. In separate internal studies, OPM-CHO media demonstrated lot-to-lot variability below 5%.*

As patent expirations create new opportunities for biosimilar development, achieving a product quality profile comparable to the reference biologic remains a central technical challenge. Building on OPM-CHO, the Biosimilar Media Optimization Service applies molecule-specific media development to tune key CQAs toward the reference-product profile while optimizing productivity and process performance. Across 70+ completed optimization projects, the service has delivered an average titer improvement of 81% relative to each program's starting process, with improvements exceeding 150% in select programs.* The approach enables developers to address productivity and product quality together rather than as separate optimization steps.

The Sureness Biosimilar Platform extends this strategy from cell line and process development through analytical characterization, scale-up, manufacturing, and regulatory support. By integrating media development and CDMO capabilities within a coordinated framework, the platform reduces technical handoffs and preserves process knowledge as programs advance. Sureness has supported programs that have progressed through regulatory submissions and approvals across the U.S., China, and other global markets, and has completed multiple biosimilar CMC programs spanning monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, enzymes, and other complex biologics.

"Biosimilar development is no longer simply about maximizing titer. The challenge is achieving the right combination of productivity, product quality, process robustness, and cost," said Yunfen (Fiona) He, President of OPM Biosciences. "By connecting OPM-CHO, molecule-specific media optimization, and integrated development and manufacturing, we provide biosimilar developers with a more efficient path from cell line to commercial production."

About OPM Biosciences

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, OPM Biosciences is redefining what's possible in cell culture and biologics development, delivering next-generation media, custom media development, and end-to-end CRDMO services that lift production titers and cut costs supporting life science organizations from early discovery through commercial manufacturing.

For more information, see OPM-CHO cell culture media (opmbio.com/cho), the Biosimilar Media Optimization Service (opmbio.com/biosimilars), and the Sureness Biosimilar Platform (opmbio.com/sureness).

Note

*Data on File: Titer improvements and lot-to-lot variability figures are drawn from OPM Biosciences' internal development records and completed customer programs, measured against each program's original media and process. Actual results may vary depending on specific molecular characteristics, cell lines, process configuration, and biomanufacturing scale. OPM Biosciences does not guarantee specific commercial or regulatory outcomes for third-party developer programs.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica Lin

Sr. Marketing Manager

OPM Biosciences

Jessica.Lin@opmbiosciences.com