FusionLayer Group has been granted Finnish patent FI 132201 B1 for a method for securely routing service traffic on shared platforms. Initially used in connection with FusionLayer Xverse, the invention addresses a fundamental requirement of modern cloud infrastructure: routing traffic accurately and securely between public-facing gateways and dedicated services.

Although the patent relates to cloud networking and service delivery, its broader significance lies in security. As cloud computing evolves beyond multitenant Software-as-a-Service systems toward open API fabrics used by agentic AI, security will increasingly require dedicated services accessible only to authorized organizations, devices, or AI agents.

This transition requires reliable separation between tenant services and precise routing from the public internet, through shared gateways, to the correct dedicated service environment. FusionLayer's patented method provides an important building block for securing these dynamic architectures without compromising scalability.

"Although this is approximately the 45th patent granted for one of my inventions, each new grant still feels special," said Juha Holkkola, CEO and Chief Technologist of FusionLayer Group. "This invention reflects a broader shift in cloud computing. We believe the future will increasingly consist of dedicated environments for organizations, connected devices, and AI agents, delivered efficiently on shared platforms. Security depends on reliable boundaries between those environments."

FusionLayer Group's patent journey began in 2006. Patent families stemming from its earlier R&D are now being asserted in pending infringement proceedings against Infoblox and Amazon Web Services: the company's DNS security innovation in the former and its cloud-networking innovations in the latter.

FI 132201 B1 is the first grant from a broader patent program expected to cover approximately six distinct patent families. Together, these inventions reinforce FusionLayer Group's long-term commitment to secure networking, cloud infrastructure, and digital separation technologies.

"After 20 years of building and protecting new ideas, this work remains exciting," Holkkola added. "This patent is both a meaningful milestone and a building block for our next phase: laying the groundwork for intelligent networking in the 2030s."

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer provides the control layer that enables the future of networks. Its cloud-native DDI platform automates and secures IP address management, DNS, and DHCP, while Xverse enables rapid deployment and lifecycle management of distributed AI and edge infrastructure.

Together with Primea and Omnitele's RAN and telecom transformation services, FusionLayer extends automation across the full network stack, from core IP infrastructure to radio access networks. The result is programmable, telecom-grade networks that combine operational stability with the speed required to power AI at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922900654/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

FusionLayer Media Relations

pr@fusionlayer.com

+358753252992