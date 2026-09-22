Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog Launches 'Under New Ownership' Campaign, Marking a New Era of Fresh Energy, New Backing and Award-Winning Beer

Under Tilray ownership, BrewDog is back on the front foot - with fresh investment, renewed energy and award-winning beers driving the next chapter for one of the UK and Europe's biggest craft beer brands.





ELLON, Scotland and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is launching a major multi-platform marketing campaign to make one message unmistakable: BrewDog is entering a new era under Tilray ownership, with fresh investment, renewed energy and strong backing behind its beers, bars, people and next chapter of growth.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, comments: "This is BrewDog's first major campaign in a long time, and it is only the beginning. Since acquiring BrewDog, Tilray has moved quickly to put real capital, focus and operating discipline behind the business, including nearly £50 million of investment across operations, working capital, people and the platform needed to support growth. BrewDog is one of the biggest and most recognised beer brands in the UK and across Europe, and we see tremendous opportunity to re-energise it, strengthen its connection with consumers, and build it into an even bigger global business. We are proud to keep brewing BrewDog beer in Ellon, proud to honour its Scottish brewing heritage and fully committed to backing the people, beers, bars, and brewing excellence that make BrewDog such a great beer brand. This campaign is a clear signal of our commitment to the brand, and it is one of many investments we intend to make as we drive BrewDog's next chapter of growth."





The campaign will bring that message to market through major out-of-home and above-the-line activity across high-impact consumer, customer, and trade touchpoints. Launching on 21 September, it includes large-format outdoor advertising, digital screens in high-traffic areas and a letter from Tilray, BrewDog's new owner, in 70,000 print copies of City AM. The City AM letter outlines Tilray's commitment to BrewDog's future, including renewed investment in the brand, its people, bars, and brewing heritage.

The creative carries the stand-out lines BrewDog fans and customers expect from the brand, including 'No More Cunning Stunts. Just Great Beer' alongside Punk IPA, 'We've Flipped the Bird' alongside Wingman and 'A Little Less Allegation' alongside Elvis Juice. Together, the work draws a confident line under the past while keeping BrewDog's bold, irreverent personality front and centre.





Stuart Harrison, Chief Growth Officer, BrewDog, comments: "For our customers and trade partners, this campaign is just the beginning - and a clear way to show that BrewDog is entering a new era. Under Tilray ownership, we are investing behind the brand, backing our retail, wholesale and on-trade partners, and giving them the tools, offers and visibility to drive footfall, rate of sale and profitable growth. At the centre of that growth is great beer quality - the beers consumers love and the consistency, credibility, and performance our partners expect from BrewDog. We have the scale, recognition, and portfolio to win with consumers and deliver for customers, and we could not be more excited to work with our partners to capture the opportunity ahead."





John Beasley, Chief Marketing Officer, BrewDog, comments: "BrewDog has always been at its best when it brings energy, attitude, and ambition to the beer category. Under New Ownership is more than a campaign; it is a statement that BrewDog is back with focus, investment, and the creative firepower to reignite momentum. We are here to support our partners, excite customers and remind the market why BrewDog remains one of the UK and Europe's greatest beer brands."

The campaign follows strong momentum across BrewDog's beer portfolio, drinks platform and innovation pipeline. BrewDog recently swept up at the 2026 World Beer Awards, with Hazy Jane, Wingman and Mackie's Two Scoops earning Gold and Scotland Country Winner awards, while Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Black Heart, and Mello were recognised among the World's Best Beers.

To support the campaign, BrewDog will offer high-impact promotions and activations across supermarkets, on-trade, convenience, BrewDog bars and online. In grocery, BrewDog will offer £3 four-packs of Punk IPA direct to consumers, backed by high-impact in-store media, digital screens, social activity, and fixture messaging designed to drive visibility, footfall, and rate of sale. The discounted packs will also be available on BrewDog.com for a limited time.





To help pubs and bars bring that momentum to customers, BrewDog is giving new and existing on-trade customers the chance to win one of up to 1,000 free kegs of Wingman, session IPA. Promoted through trade press, route-to-market customers and the field sales team, operators simply register their interest before 12th October for the chance to win. Full terms and conditions apply.

In October, convenience retailers will be able to buy cases of Punk IPA and Hazy Jane at strong promotional pricing in participating wholesalers, giving them a timely reason to stock BrewDog's leading beers and pass the saving on to shoppers. High-impact depot and in-store visibility will aim to drive distribution and rate of sale.

Across BrewDog's UK and Ireland bars, the campaign will bring the 'Under New Ownership' message to life through high-impact customer touchpoints from the moment guests walk through the door. Customers will also be invited to raise a glass to BrewDog's next chapter with a 'Pint on the New Owner' available through BrewDog Treats, giving fans and supporters a reason to come in, celebrate the brand's future and be part of what comes next.





Since acquiring BrewDog, Tilray has invested £50 million to stabilise business operations and has reopened 16 BrewDog bars, including an industry-first community bar in Inverurie, Scotland. BrewDog has also strengthened its growth platform through new partnerships and high-profile brand moments, including a partnership with Underbelly, a five-year official beer partnership with Leicester Tigers, the £1 million World Cup bar tab and Park IPA, a summer out-of-home campaign with Deliveroo that put 20,000 cold cans of Punk IPA into consumers' hands. Tilray has also expanded BrewDog's platform beyond its core portfolio. Earlier this year, Tilray, the fourth largest craft brewer in the U.S., introduced 24 Tilray-owned American craft beers into BrewDog bars, including SweetWater, Montauk, 10 Barrel, Shock Top, Alpine, Green Flash and Blue Point, expanding choice for UK consumers and showcasing BrewDog's bar platform. That platform is also supporting new formats and occasions, including the UK launch of Hi*Ball Energy Drink and BrewDog's Liquid Visions, a premium craft beer series featuring new hop varieties, fresh beer styles, and creative collaborations. Hi*Ball is also now the official energy drink partner of Wolverhampton Wanders Football Club.

Across supermarkets, pubs, bars and BrewDog's UK and Ireland venues, the 'Under New Ownership' campaign gives consumers, customers and trade partners a clear reason to get behind BrewDog's next chapter - with great beer, strong promotions and the energy of a brand moving forward with renewed focus, confidence and momentum.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: to make people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognisable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars, and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future continues to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

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Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

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Investor Relations

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