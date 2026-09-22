Xapien is now available as a native application on the ServiceNow AI Platform, delivering fully-sourced, human-grade due diligence on any person or organization in minutes.

Xapien Less than two weeks after announcing a $56 million investment round from Spectrum Equity and YFM Equity Partners, and its U.S. expansion plans, Xapien is bringing its dynamic due diligence natively into ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention. The integration embeds automated, fully-sourced research directly into the ServiceNow workflows where onboarding and third-party risk are managed.

Organizations face growing pressure to assess third-party risk at speed and scale. Trusted, accurate intelligence about who really owns or controls a company, whether a director sits on a sanctions list, or whether adverse media exists in a language the team does not read, often sits in tools outside the systems where onboarding and third-party management actually happen. That fragmentation costs time, hides risk, and leaves organizations unable to scale their third-party checks with the rest of the business.

Xapien's integration runs a full, sourced background check on any company or person inside the ServiceNow workflow, so any team, from risk and compliance to procurement and business development, can vet the parties they work with and onboard faster, take stronger risk positions and enter new markets sooner.

Available now in the ServiceNow Store with free trials for ServiceNow customers, the application enriches out-of-the-box risk scores in Third-Party Risk Management and is configurable to any other module.

"ServiceNow is where our clients run their risk and onboarding operations, so that's exactly where Xapien due diligence needs to live. By building natively on the ServiceNow AI Platform, we can put compliance-grade background checks directly inside those workflows, so teams get the intelligence they need without ever leaving the system they trust. The result is faster onboarding, stronger risk positions, and decisions made with real confidence." Zach Rothstein, Chief Strategy Partnerships Officer

"Effective risk management depends on having the right intelligence available exactly where decisions are made. Xapien's integration, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, brings automated, fully-sourced due diligence directly into the third-party risk and onboarding workflows organizations rely on. This is the kind of ecosystem innovation that turns insight into action, giving risk and compliance teams the ability to move their business forward without any added friction or complexity." Alix Douglas, group vice president, global technology partnerships at ServiceNow

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build Partner, Xapien develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

About Xapien

Xapien has established a new standard in enterprise due diligence in today's evolving risk landscape. With unparalleled accuracy and performance, Xapien's AI-native platform provides complete visibility of third-party risk across any business's ecosystem without sacrificing commercial speed.

The firm, founded by technology experts with decades of experience in intelligence and financial crime, is trusted by the world's largest companies. Xapien serves 350 clients across multinational corporations, law firms, private banks, and leading universities and nonprofits, as well as powering automation for leading professional services firms.

For more information visit www.xapien.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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