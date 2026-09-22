APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED: Apollo Partners with BRGM in Detailed Geophysics Survey Over Couflens

PRESS RELEASE | 22 September 2026 |

Apollo Partners with BRGM in Detailed Geophysics Survey Over Couflens

Apollo Minerals Limited (Euronext Growth: ALAON, ASX: AON) ("Apollo Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned Couflens Tungsten-Gold Project ("Couflens") in France.

A detailed airborne geophysical survey has been completed through a partnership and collaboration with the French Geological Survey ("BRGM") and its subsidiary BRGM Explore. This work was completed as part of the nation-wide mineral resources inventory project (Inventaire des Ressources Minérales - the "IRM Project") which has been completed by the BRGM on behalf of the French State.

The Salau mine ("Salau"), located within Couflens, was historically one of the world's highest-grade tungsten operations, with mining grades averaging 1.5% WO 3 during the 15 years of operations from 1971 to 1986.

Highlights:

Apollo Minerals has partnered with the BRGM to generate detailed geophysical data over key areas of Couflens, including the priority target trend that hosts Salau.

A total of 180-line kilometres (covering ~19km 2 ) of 100m spaced lines of helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey completed as part of the broader 500m spaced BRGM Pyrénées regional survey as part of the IRM.

) of 100m spaced lines of helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey completed as part of the broader 500m spaced BRGM Pyrénées regional survey as part of the IRM. The French-State IRM Project aims to improve the knowledge of France's mineral resources and secure access to critical raw materials which are needed for the energy and digital transition, and to support industry decarbonation. This work is part of the French Government's 2030 investment plan and supported by the adoption of the Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRM Act") by the European Union in 2023.

Results from the survey are anticipated to be received and processed in the coming months and are expected to greatly assist exploration targeting, refinement of geological models and improve structural interpretations.

Couflens is considered strategically important to the security and resilience of France's supply chains, and the Company looks forward to working with the French State and local stakeholders to advance the project in line with best-in-class environmental practices.

BRGM Director General, Ms. Catherine Lagneau, commented:

"As the national geological survey, BRGM is mandated for implementing the ambitious mineral resource national inventory program, a key initiative to secure the raw materials needed to face the ecological transition and for supporting the exploration of potential ore deposits under a contractual framework with the private companies which have been granted exploration licenses. In this framework, the Couflens Tungsten-Gold Project is a strategic national asset, and we are pleased to support the exploration program of Apollo Minerals."

Apollo Minerals' Managing Director, Mr Neil Inwood, commented:

"We are grateful to the BRGM for their support in enabling Apollo Minerals to collaborate in this modern, geophysical survey over Couflens as part of the regional IRM Project. This important program will enable the Company to progress our understanding of the broader geological context of the deposit, as well as refining exploration targeting models. We look forward to future collaboration opportunities with the BRGM as we advance technical work programs over the strategically important Couflens Tungsten-Gold Project."

BRGM Deputy Director General, Mr. Christophe Poinssot, commented:

"We are pleased to see that the IRM Project already brings relevant and reliable geophysical data to promising exploration projects developed by junior mining companies including Apollo Minerals. With its high concentration in tungsten and other minor metals, as well as its potential lateral extensions, Couflens is a very promising project for securing the national supply of critical raw materials. As the national geological survey, BRGM is honoured to bring its long-standing expertise and knowledge to support the project."

For further information contact:

Neil Inwood

Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 9322 6322

Email: info@apollominerals.com.au

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor Euronext Growth

Email: hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

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