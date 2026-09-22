Avel eCare Celebrates Telehealth Awareness Week With Theme "Expert Care. Human Connection"

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Technology has changed. Healthcare has changed. And the ways clinicians connect with patients and one another have changed.

But for Avel eCare, one thing has remained constant: the people at the heart of care.

During Telehealth Awareness Week 2026, Avel eCare is celebrating that commitment with this year's theme: Expert Care. Human Connection.

For more than 30 years, Avel eCare has used technology to connect healthcare teams with clinical expertise, resources and support. Today, that work has evolved into a comprehensive Virtual Health System serving healthcare organizations and communities across the country.

Technology Enables the Care. People Deliver It.

Technology is an essential part of Avel's Virtual Health System. It allows clinicians to connect across hundreds or even thousands of miles, creates more efficient workflows and helps Avel's clinical teams spend more of their time focused on what matters most: the patient.

But technology alone does not deliver care.

"We utilize technology to create access and deliver care. And that care piece is the human piece of how medicine is practiced today," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare.

That distinction is central to Avel's approach to healthcare delivery.

As Avel has evolved, the organization has continued investing in technology that makes its clinicians more efficient and gives them more time to focus on patients and the healthcare professionals they support. The goal is technology that helps people do what they do best: care for other people.

A Virtual Health System Built Around Connection

Avel's Virtual Health System reaches across the continuum of care, supporting healthcare organizations through multiple clinical service lines and allowing them to access expertise through one partner.

An EMS crew may need an experienced emergency clinician during a call. A rural emergency department may need another layer of physician expertise during a complex case. A bedside team may need critical care support. A school may need immediate access to a nurse.

Different setting. Different need. Different moment.

But behind each connection is a person.

And that is where Avel's Virtual Health System becomes more than technology.

"All of the technology is only as good as the clinical staff that supports it, that provides care using those tools," Duskin said.

Avel's clinicians work alongside local healthcare professionals, bringing additional expertise and resources into the moments when they can make the greatest difference. Technology helps eliminate geography as a barrier, allowing Avel to bring together clinical talent from across the country and connect that expertise with communities that need it.

The Mission Has Stayed the Same

Avel's footprint and capabilities have expanded significantly over the years, but growth has not changed the reason behind the work.

Avel's mission remains rooted in helping people receive high-quality care regardless of who they are or where they live.

"It shouldn't matter if you live in a small town in the middle of South Dakota, Oklahoma, or you live in Atlanta or Philadelphia or Chicago," Duskin said. "When you do need care, you should be guaranteed that access is available and it's at such a high level that you receive the best chance to have a positive outcome."

From physicians and nurses providing direct clinical support to the teams working in operations, technology, implementation, product innovation and customer support, each plays a role in making Avel's Virtual Health System work.

"The team around us at Avel eCare, the 600-plus people who make this happen across the country on a daily basis, are an essential part of who the company is today," Duskin said. "I can never see us deviating from that mission because it is so ingrained and so important to who we are and how we care for patients around the country."

Celebrating the People Behind the System

Throughout Telehealth Awareness Week 2026, Avel will highlight the people who bring its Virtual Health System to life.

Together, their stories demonstrate what Expert Care. Human Connection. looks like every day.

It is expertise available when a healthcare team needs another resource.

It is a clinician hundreds of miles away becoming part of the care team in a critical moment.

It is technology removing distance without removing the human element of medicine.

It is people working together to help deliver the best possible care, regardless of geography.

Technology makes the connection possible. People make it care.

As healthcare continues to evolve, so will Avel's Virtual Health System. New technology will emerge. Capabilities will expand. New ways to connect clinicians and communities will develop.

But the purpose behind those connections will remain the same.

Expert Care. Human Connection.

To learn more about Avel eCare and its Virtual Health System, visit avelecare.com .

About Avel eCare

Founded in 1993 as the nation's first virtual hospital, Avel eCare provides virtual emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, clinic, senior care, and behavioral health services to healthcare partners across the U.S. The organization specializes in expanding access, improving outcomes, and supporting care delivery in rural and underserved communities.

Contact:

Jessica Gaikowski, Director of Marketing & Communications

media@avelecare.com | 605.606.0150

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-celebrates-telehealth-awareness-week-with-theme-%22expert-1225122