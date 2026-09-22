From Display to Utility: How AUKEY Sees the Next Phase of Intelligent Charging

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As laptops, tablets and phones increasingly share chargers, fast charging is becoming a basic capability. It solved the problem of waiting, but higher wattage alone no longer defines a better multi-device experience. Nor is a display useful simply because it shows more numbers. Based on 16 years in consumer electronics, AUKEY believes the next phase depends on helping users understand and manage charging.

The first shift is from data to useful information. Traditional chargers reveal little about connected devices, progress or abnormal conditions. Aivyo Swift's Smart TFT Displays show real-time output, charging status and safety alerts. For supported devices, they also present device identification and current battery information. With several devices connected, users can check battery status, port output and alerts without unplugging each one. A useful display organizes essential information at a glance instead of adding complexity.

The second shift is from automatic allocation to transparent coordination. Aivyo Swift's multi-port models display each port's real-time output and dynamically adjust available power according to device requirements and charging status. Users can see which port is delivering high power and which device is approaching a full charge as demand falls, then adjust connections using the information shown.

The third shift is toward a consistent experience across power levels. Aivyo Swift spans 45W, 70W, 100W and 140W with the same core display functions and interaction logic. The 45W model has one USB-C port; the 70W and 100W models have two USB-C ports and one USB-A; and the 140W model has three USB-C ports and one USB-A. Users can select the configuration they need without relearning the interface.

Aivyo Swift combines AUKEY's AI Power technology, third-generation GaN, Intelligent Stacked Architecture and the EntireProtect Safety System. AI Power adjusts output according to device requirements and charging status. GaN supports compact, high-output design, while the stacked architecture optimizes internal component layout. EntireProtect protects against abnormal voltage, current and temperature conditions. The products also support mainstream charging protocols.

With 16 years in consumer electronics, AUKEY has earned 34 iF Design Awards and 27 Red Dot Design Awards. For AUKEY, intelligent charging is not about who adds a screen first. It is about making device status, power allocation and safety feedback useful, understandable and consistent. The screen is only the interface; confidence and clarity are the real answer.

Contact:

pr@aukey.com

support@aukey.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-display-to-utility-how-aukey-sees-the-next-phase-of-intelligent-charging-302886071.html