Cartography Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a differentiated pipeline of antibody-based cancer therapies, today announced that CEO and co-founder Kevin Parker, Ph.D., will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference : September 23-24 in Boston

: September 23-24 in Boston Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company Virtual 1×1 Forum : October 13-14

: October 13-14 Goldman Sachs Healthcare Private Company Conference : October 19 in New York City

: October 19 in New York City Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect : October 19-20

: October 19-20 UBS Global Biopharma Conference: November 16-17 in London

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is advancing a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors with unprecedented precision. The company's ATLAS and SUMMIT discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across healthy tissues alongside large-scale single-cell profiling of patient tumors. By combining petabyte-scale proprietary data, machine learning, and AI-driven biological insights, Cartography is identifying highly specific tumor targets and logic-gated target combinations to generate therapies engineered for maximal tumor selectivity and meaningful patient impact. The company's lead program, CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager in development for colorectal cancer. CBI-1214 entered the clinic in early 2026 and is currently enrolling and treating patients in a phase 1 trial.

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Ashlea Kosikowski

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