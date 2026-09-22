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WKN: 850501 | ISIN: US1101221083 | Ticker-Symbol: BRM
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 14:52
55,12 Euro
+0,88 % +0,48
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,8455,0514:56
54,8455,1214:56
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 13:38 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: Transforming Lung Cancer Care & Early Detection in Tanzania

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Originally published on Devex

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, yet in resource-limited settings, patients face severe barriers to early diagnosis-while TB is regularly identified and treated, signs and indications of lung cancer are often overlooked.

In this interview, Dr. Nestory Masalu, Head of Oncology for the Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences/Bugando Medical Center, explains how his team is dismantling these diagnostic bottlenecks in Tanzania. He discusses how integrating upfront molecular testing, precision medicine, and proactive community screening is shifting lung cancer diagnoses to earlier, and more treatable stages.

Learn how this initiative-supported by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation-is partnering with Tanzania's Ministry of Health and the National TB and Leprosy Programme to scale a life-saving care model, building the sustainable infrastructure needed to deliver improved cancer care for all.

For more international development news, visit: http://www.devex.com.

Subscribe to the Devex YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Follow us on:
Facebook: @Devex
Instagram: @devex_com
LinkedIn: @Devex

Find more stories and multimedia from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bristol-myers-squibb-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/transforming-lung-cancer-care-and-early-detection-in-tanzania-1225271

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.