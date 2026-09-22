Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: Transforming Lung Cancer Care & Early Detection in Tanzania

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Originally published on Devex

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, yet in resource-limited settings, patients face severe barriers to early diagnosis-while TB is regularly identified and treated, signs and indications of lung cancer are often overlooked.

In this interview, Dr. Nestory Masalu, Head of Oncology for the Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences/Bugando Medical Center, explains how his team is dismantling these diagnostic bottlenecks in Tanzania. He discusses how integrating upfront molecular testing, precision medicine, and proactive community screening is shifting lung cancer diagnoses to earlier, and more treatable stages.

Learn how this initiative-supported by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation-is partnering with Tanzania's Ministry of Health and the National TB and Leprosy Programme to scale a life-saving care model, building the sustainable infrastructure needed to deliver improved cancer care for all.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/transforming-lung-cancer-care-and-early-detection-in-tanzania-1225271