Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, including AI and Bitcoin mining, today announced that John Belizaire, CEO, will present at the Water Tower Research Insights Conference, a two-day virtual event taking place September 22 and 23, 2026. John Belizaire will present on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 1:30 PM ET, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

Event WTR Insights Conference - Virtual Conference Dates September 22 and 23, 2026 Our Presentation Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET Registration Registration Link

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower, using computing as a catalyst. The Company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna's pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications, including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna's proprietary software, MaestroOS, helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective, sustainable computing solutions and superior returns. To learn more, visit solunacomputing.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Soluna regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Soluna investor relations and investor resources sections of its website regularly.

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

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