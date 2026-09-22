New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - 51 Alpha, 51 Alpha Builds Prediction Markets Community Through Events, Education and Partnerships, will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take place October 6 - 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

51 Alpha Builds Prediction Markets Community Through Events, Education and Partnerships will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the 51 Alpha management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About 51 Alpha

51 Alpha is a prediction markets ecosystem platform focused on bringing together the people, companies and ideas shaping the future of the industry. Through events, education, partnerships and community building, 51 Alpha helps connect exchanges, traders, market makers, founders, investors, policymakers, legal and regulatory experts, researchers and organizations exploring prediction markets. Starting in 2025, 51 Alpha began organizing events across the United States, creating spaces for the prediction markets community to connect, exchange ideas and explore the rapidly evolving industry. Events cover a wide range of topics, from institutional adoption, market infrastructure, policy and regulation to forecasting, technology and emerging applications of prediction markets. Beyond its own event series, 51 Alpha works with organizations across the ecosystem to support events, conferences, industry launches, partnerships and community engagement. 51 Alpha is also a media partner of PREDICT 2026, taking place December 7-9 in New York City. In November 2026, 51 Alpha will launch 51 Alpha Academy, an education initiative designed to make prediction markets more accessible. Programming will begin with Prediction Markets 101 and expand into forecasting, trading strategies, market making, market structure and other areas of the ecosystem. Founded by Agnese "Aggie" Rozite, 51 Alpha is building a more connected, informed and accessible prediction markets ecosystem.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.