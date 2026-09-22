New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Clear Street will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take place October 6 - 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Bob Rutherford, CEO, Clear Street Digital will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Clear Street management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About Clear Street

About Clear Street:Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers, ETF issuers and corporates worldwide.For more information, visit www.clearstreet.io.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.