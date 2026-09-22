New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - HoldCrunch, Prediction Market Analytics, will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take place October 6 - 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Tom Johnson, CEO & Founder will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the HoldCrunch management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About HoldCrunch

HoldCrunch is an analytics service for buy-side investors covering prediction markets and OSBs founded by Tom Johnson. Prior to HoldCrunch, Tom was at Flutter for 18 years where he was responsible for Betfair's platform strategy, API and market maker relationships before joining FanDuel as their VP of platform products. Tom brings a wealth of experience in prediction market economics with a deep understanding of how market makers and retail customers interact and provide value inside a successful prediction market ecosystem.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.